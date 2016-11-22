AlDub to guest on Bubble Gang's 21st Anniversary show

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza are set to appear on the 21st anniversary of, the country's longest-running sketch gag show.The comedy show will have a two-part anniversary special which will be shown on November 25 and December 2 entitled ''.Alden and Maine with Michael V at Bubble Gang set (Image Credit: @michaelbitoygma)In a tweet by Michael V, Bubble Gang's lead star and the creative genius behind the show, it appears that the AlDub guesting will be shown onMichael V tweeted a picture of him with Alden and Maine with the simple message '...'Bubble Gang also tweeted a video of AlDub at the set.Pictures of AlDub with the staff and stars of Bubble Gang circulated on the net and became a hot topic among members of the AlDub nation.(Image Credit: @ diegollorico IG)(Image Credit: Valeen Montenegro IG)AlDub nation member Lia (Team Inspire) , tweeted a picture of the door which showed that Alden & Maine were assigned a common room for the taping. She also hinted that the guesting of AlDub is something that the AlDub fans should look forward to.- Lia (Image Credit: @AlDubThoughts)Here are some other pics during AlDub's visit to Bubble Gang:(Image Credit: GMA Network)(Image Credit: @erichinvitaminc IG)