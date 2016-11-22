AlDub to guest on Bubble Gang's 21st Anniversary show

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza are set to appear on the 21st anniversary of Bubble Gang, the country's longest-running sketch gag show.

The comedy show will have a two-part anniversary special which will be shown on November 25 and December 2 entitled '21 Gang Salute'.

Alden and Maine  with Michael V at Bubble Gang set (Image Credit: @michaelbitoygma)

In a tweet by Michael V, Bubble Gang's lead star and the creative genius behind the show, it appears that the AlDub guesting will be shown on Friday, November 25.

Michael V tweeted a picture of him with Alden and Maine with the simple message ' This Friday...'

Bubble Gang also tweeted a video of AlDub at the set.


Pictures of AlDub with the staff and stars of Bubble Gang circulated on the net and became a hot topic among members of the AlDub nation.


diegollorico#atlit#happy#aldub#21gangsalute#bubblegang#mainemendoza#pretty (Image Credit: @ diegollorico IG)

valeentawak Guess who came to join us for our anniversary episode???? #bubblegang #bubblegang21 #sipoleras   (Image Credit: Valeen Montenegro IG)

AlDub nation member Lia (Team Inspire) , tweeted a picture of the door which showed that Alden & Maine were assigned a common room for the taping. She also hinted that the guesting of AlDub is something that the AlDub fans should look forward to.

ADN, meron kayong dapat abangan!! Juskooooo!!😍😍😍 Can't post bts yet but..❤️❤️❤️- Lia (Image Credit: @AlDubThoughts)

Here are some other pics during AlDub's visit to Bubble Gang:

(Image Credit: GMA Network)

(Image Credit: @erichinvitaminc IG)

renecruzharhar Aldub + BG writers, as taken by JJ Abrams. (Third time ko pa lang naexcite makakita ng celebrity in my career. Yaya Dub is adorbs.) (Image Credit: @renecruzharhar IG)

Got a comment? Drop us a tweet to @Startattle
Home » News » AlDub to guest on Bubble Gang's 21st Anniversary show
Tags: 