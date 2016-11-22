AlDub to guest on Bubble Gang's 21st Anniversary show

The comedy show will have a two-part anniversary special which will be shown on November 25 and December 2 entitled '21 Gang Salute'.
In a tweet by Michael V, Bubble Gang's lead star and the creative genius behind the show, it appears that the AlDub guesting will be shown on Friday, November 25.
Michael V tweeted a picture of him with Alden and Maine with the simple message ' This Friday...'
Bubble Gang also tweeted a video of AlDub at the set.
SPOTTED: @aldenrichards02 and @mainedcm!! #BubbleGang #ALDUBHeOrShe pic.twitter.com/q23OFFE2Gg— Bubble Gang (@BubbleGangGMA) November 21, 2016
Pictures of AlDub with the staff and stars of Bubble Gang circulated on the net and became a hot topic among members of the AlDub nation.
diegollorico#atlit#happy#aldub#21gangsalute#bubblegang#mainemendoza#pretty (Image Credit: @ diegollorico IG)
AlDub nation member Lia (Team Inspire) , tweeted a picture of the door which showed that Alden & Maine were assigned a common room for the taping. She also hinted that the guesting of AlDub is something that the AlDub fans should look forward to.
Here are some other pics during AlDub's visit to Bubble Gang: