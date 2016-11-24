Bea Alonzo says she will watch the new Kimerald TV series in 2017

Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson's love team will be rekindled in the upcoming teleserye titled "", which will air in 2017.As expected, Kimerald fans are very excited about the reunion of their idols, but how does that affect Bea Alonzo, who's currently the apple of Gerald Anderson's eyes?(Image Credit: @starcreativestv IG)Bea seems calm and collected, very much matured when she was asked to comment on the issue during the ABS-CBN trade event on November 22 at Resorts World. She said she's very happy for both Kim and Gerald, considering it's been years since the two last worked together. The pretty actress added that she is sure a lot of people will be happy too, with the comeback of Kimerald.(Image Credit: @ericjohnsalut)The new Kimerald series will be directed by Dan Villegas, the director of critically-acclaimed filmsandand of the JaDine series,andIt turns out, Bea is a Dan Villegas fan. As such, she said that she will be watching the new Kimerald series too. ABS CBN quoted her as saying, "."(Image Credit: @dreamscapeph)It's been four years since Kim and Gerald appeared together as partners, in the film. Prior to that, they had several top-rated TV series like, and. The love team also had several solo films including blockbusters, andWhile Kim and Gerald will have their teleserye in 2017, so will Bea Alonzo. She will star opposite Ian Veneracion in "", which is scheduled for airing next year.The new Kimerald tv series is a potential top-rater, since fans will be watching closely, to see if the chemistry of Kim and Gerald on screen is still there.A lot of questions have also cropped up with the launch of this new Kimerald teleserye.Will Kim and Gerald's acting be affected by the knowledge that Bea will be watching the teleserye? Will Bea and Gerald's relationship be strained by the Kimerald teleserye? What will happen to KimXi, the love team of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim?