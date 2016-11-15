CONFIRMED: Coldplay concert in Manila on April 4, 2017, ticket outlets and prices here

Coldplay fans, get your wallets ready. Coldplay has confirmed that Manila is included in their "A Head Full of Dreams Tour".
The concert will held at MOA Concert Grounds on Tuesday, 8:00 PM April 4, 2017.
You'd be happy to know that the ticket prices are less than half the price for Madonna's Rebel Heart World Tour. Here's the list of ticket prices for the Coldplay concert:
VIP- ₱22,500
Platinum- ₱17,500
Gold- ₱12,500
Silver- ₱ 7,500
Bronze- ₱ 3,500
Gen Ad- ₱ 1,800
Globe users will have the chance to grab tickets earlier through a pre-sale on November 20, from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.
Citi credit card users will also have a headstart and can order tickets on November 21 to 22 at 10 A.M. to 11:59 PM
Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Thursday, November 24 at 10. A.M.
The Coldplay tickets can be purchased at SM ticket outlets and online at smtickets.com or call 470-22-22, just in case the site crashes when tickets go on sale.
Click HERE to purchase Coldplay tickets online via smtickets.com.
The Coldplay concert is presented by Globe and MMI Live.
MMI Live shared on its website and Facebook page, a 10 second video of Chris Martin inviting Filipinos to watch Coldplay in Manila. Martin said they are excited as a band to perform in Manila.
