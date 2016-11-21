Jasmine Curtis-Smith bags Best Actress award at Cinema One Originals Festival 2016

The Filipino Australian actress, despite getting rave reviews for her acting, was surprised and was quite emotional when she accepted the award.
Jasmine Curtis-Smith with Director Samantha Lee (Image Credit: @jascurtissmith)
She tweeted "SURPRISE SURPRISE" and "What just happened to my life. 😳", after winning the award.
On her Instagram account, she posted a picture of envelope and the card with her name as the Best Actress winner. She captioned it with:
~ Let me know if dreams can come true. ~ ✨Baka Bukas is a critically acclaimed work of Director Samantha Lee. It is about best friends Alex (Jasmine) and Jess (Louise delos Reyes), who fall in love with each other. Lee, who also wrote the script, said that she made the film to make "a better representation of the LGBT community in Philippine cinema that went beyond the stereotypes".
In an interview by CNN Philippines Lee said, "The characters in this film are fully flawed functional human beings. They are more than just an accessory to the plot, they are the plot."
The Samantha Lee film also won for Best Design, Best Sound and the Audience Choice Award. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Best Director
Here's the complete list of winners for the 2016 Cinema One Originals Film Festival:
Best Film – 2 Cool to Be 4gotten
Best Documentary – Forbidden Memory by Teng Mangansakan
Jury Prize – Si Magdalola at ang mga Gago, Jules Katanyag
Special Citation Award – People Power Bombshell: The Diary of Vietnam Rose by John Torres
Best Director – Keith Deligero, Lily
Best Actress – Jasmine Curtis–Smith, Baka Bukas
Best Actor – Rocky Salumbides, Lily
Best Supporting Actress – Natileigh Sitoy , Lily
Best Supporting Actor – Jameson Blake, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten
Best Screenplay – Jose Abdel Langit, Malinak Ya Labi
Best Sound – Andrew Milallos, Baka Bukas
Best Music – Francis De Veyra, Tisay
Best Editing – Lily
Best Production Design – Michael Español, Tisay
Best Cinematography – Carlos Mauricio, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten
Audience Choice Award – Baka Bukas
Champion Bughaw Award – Tisay
Best Short Film – Maria
Cinema One Minute Student Film – No Seguir by Nino Tecson
The Cinema One Originals Festival started November 14 and will end November 22. The films are still showing at Trinoma, Glorietta, Greenhills Theater Mall, Gateway Cineplex, and Cinematheque Centre Manila.