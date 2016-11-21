Jasmine Curtis-Smith bags Best Actress award at Cinema One Originals Festival 2016

~ Let me know if dreams can come true. ~ ✨

is once again recognized for her outstanding performance as an actress. She just won theaward at the Cinema One Originals film festival, for her role as a lesbian named Alex in the film titled, "" .The Filipino Australian actress, despite getting rave reviews for her acting, was surprised and was quite emotional when she accepted the award.(Image Credit: @jascurtissmith)She tweeted "" and "😳", after winning the award.(Image Credit: @jascurtissmith IG)On her Instagram account, she posted a picture of envelope and the card with her name as the Best Actress winner. She captioned it with:is a critically acclaimed work of Director Samantha Lee. It is about best friends Alex (Jasmine) and Jess (Louise delos Reyes), who fall in love with each other. Lee, who also wrote the script, said that she made the film to make "".In an interview by CNN Philippines Lee said, "The Samantha Lee film also won for Best Design, Best Sound and the Audience Choice Award. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Best DirectorHere's the complete list of winners for the 2016 Cinema One Originals Film Festival:Best Film – 2 Cool to Be 4gottenBest Documentary – Forbidden Memory by Teng MangansakanJury Prize – Si Magdalola at ang mga Gago, Jules KatanyagSpecial Citation Award – People Power Bombshell: The Diary of Vietnam Rose by John TorresBest Director – Keith Deligero, LilyBest Actress – Jasmine Curtis–Smith, Baka BukasBest Actor – Rocky Salumbides, LilyBest Supporting Actress – Natileigh Sitoy , LilyBest Supporting Actor – Jameson Blake, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gottenBest Screenplay – Jose Abdel Langit, Malinak Ya LabiBest Sound – Andrew Milallos, Baka BukasBest Music – Francis De Veyra, TisayBest Editing – LilyBest Production Design – Michael Español, TisayBest Cinematography – Carlos Mauricio, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gottenAudience Choice Award – Baka BukasChampion Bughaw Award – TisayBest Short Film – MariaCinema One Minute Student Film – No Seguir by Nino TecsonThe Cinema One Originals Festival started November 14 and will end November 22. The films are still showing at Trinoma, Glorietta, Greenhills Theater Mall, Gateway Cineplex, and Cinematheque Centre Manila.