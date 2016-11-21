Jasmine Curtis-Smith bags Best Actress award at Cinema One Originals Festival 2016

Jasmine Curtis-Smith is once again recognized for her outstanding performance as an actress. She just won the Best Actress award at the Cinema One Originals film festival, for her role as a lesbian named Alex in the film titled, "Baka Bukas" .

The Filipino Australian actress, despite getting rave reviews for her acting, was surprised and was quite emotional when she accepted the award.


Jasmine Curtis-Smith with Director Samantha Lee (Image Credit: @jascurtissmith)

She tweeted "SURPRISE SURPRISE" and "What just happened to my life. 😳", after winning the award.

(Image Credit: @jascurtissmith IG)

On her Instagram account, she posted a picture of envelope and the card with her name as the Best Actress winner. She captioned it with:
 ~ Let me know if dreams can come true. ~ ✨
#kunwarichill #bukasnayungmahabangthankyoupost #AnongTinginMo #C1Originals #JCSWork #JCSFilm
Baka Bukas is a critically acclaimed work of Director Samantha Lee. It is about best friends Alex (Jasmine) and Jess (Louise delos Reyes), who fall in love with each other. Lee, who also wrote the script, said that she made the film to make "a better representation of the LGBT community in Philippine cinema that went beyond the stereotypes".

In an interview by CNN Philippines Lee said, "The characters in this film are fully flawed functional human beings. They are more than just an accessory to the plot, they are the plot."

The Samantha Lee film also won for Best Design,  Best Sound and  the Audience Choice Award. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Best Director

Here's the complete list of winners for the 2016 Cinema One Originals Film Festival:

Best Film – 2 Cool to Be 4gotten

Best Documentary – Forbidden Memory by Teng Mangansakan

Jury Prize – Si Magdalola at ang mga Gago, Jules Katanyag

Special Citation Award – People Power Bombshell: The Diary of Vietnam Rose by John Torres

Best Director – Keith Deligero, Lily

Best Actress – Jasmine Curtis–Smith, Baka Bukas

Best Actor – Rocky Salumbides, Lily

Best Supporting Actress – Natileigh Sitoy , Lily

Best Supporting Actor – Jameson Blake, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten

Best Screenplay – Jose Abdel Langit, Malinak Ya Labi

Best Sound – Andrew Milallos, Baka Bukas

Best Music – Francis De Veyra, Tisay

Best Editing – Lily

Best Production Design – Michael Español, Tisay

Best Cinematography – Carlos Mauricio, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten

Audience Choice Award – Baka Bukas

Champion Bughaw Award – Tisay

Best Short Film – Maria

Cinema One Minute Student Film – No Seguir by Nino Tecson

The Cinema One Originals Festival started November 14 and will end November 22. The films are still showing at Trinoma, Glorietta, Greenhills Theater Mall, Gateway Cineplex, and Cinematheque Centre Manila.
