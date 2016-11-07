Kris Aquino comeback via Duterte interview on TV5 and PTV4

7 months of not hosting on TV. I promised myself, babalik ako for a once in a lifetime, one on one interview. #Davao #11112016 🇵🇭

Kris Aquino will make a grand comeback on Philippine television via a one-on-one interview with President Rodrigo Duterte, which will be aired at 4:30 P.M, November 11 on TV5 and PTV4.The Queen of All Media announced the "" interview through an Instagram post.(Image Credit: @kriscaquino IG)She posted the following message:(Image Credit: @kriscaquino IG)A lot of people had been expecting Kris to have a program on GMA Network, considering she is now part of Antonio Tuviera's APT Entertainment. Some people even speculated that Kris will probably be given the time slot before Eat Bulaga, APT's noontime show. But Kris explained in an event that her supposed TV program faced delays.There's no word if the interview with Duterte will be followed up with similar one-on-one interviews with other personalities yet. Nor is there an announcement from Kris that she will now be part of a regular show in TV5.Prior to her IG announcement for the Duterte interview, Kris also posted on Instagram that she is accumulating or taping video blog posts. It will be recalled that her initial plan with APT was for a digital initiative, which might likely focus on cooking and travel.