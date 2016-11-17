It's been more than a year since TNT started the AlDub campaign for their brand promos. The campaign has since won TNT the Best Operator Marketing Campaign at the Global Telecoms Award ceremony held in London recently.
The AlDub campaign won "for being the most effective marketing campaign of the year in terms of business benefits". In other words, it propagated a lot in terms of sales and engagement.
Thus, TNT have continued using the love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza in their promos. Currently, there are three promos which directly use the AlDub brand. These are the following:
MAINE LOAD 30
Text MAINE30 to 4545
Unlitext to all networks for 5 days
P30/5 days
Alden Load 15
Text T15 to 4547
Unlicall to TNT/Smart
P15/1 day
Extendable
Alden & Maine Load
Text AM15 to 4545
Unlitext to all networks
60 mins. calls to TNT/SMART/SUN
+ Facebook, Viber, Twitter, Clash of Clans, and Dubsmash up to 100MB
P15/ 1 day
Aside from these promos, Maine is also promoting the TNT Tropa Challenge wherein a group or tropa of students from schools will undergo online, physical, and mental challenges.
A tropa can win as much as ₱1,000,000 in the finals, plus ₱100,000 per school. Winners will also receive Starmobile phones worth ₱1388 each. Registration has ended but the first elimination challenge will be posted on the TNT website on November 22. Click HERE for updates on the Tropa Challenge.
Again, TNT have come up with winning ideas using AlDub as endorsers for the promos. Happy texting, calling, tweeting, and more, AlDub Nation!
Tags: Alden Richards, AlDub, AlDub Campaign, Maine Mendoza, News, TNT AlDub Promos
TNT AlDub Promos ▸ Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus data | Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus data | Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus 100MB data
Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus data
Got a comment? Drop us a tweet to @Startattle
Home » TNT AlDub Promos » Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus dataTags: Alden Richards, AlDub, AlDub Campaign, Maine Mendoza, News, TNT AlDub Promos