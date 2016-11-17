Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus data

It's been more than a year since TNT started the AlDub campaign for their brand promos. The campaign has since won TNT the Best Operator Marketing Campaign at the Global Telecoms Award ceremony held in London recently.

The AlDub campaign won "for being the most effective marketing campaign of the year in terms of business benefits". In other words, it propagated a lot in terms of sales and engagement.

(Image Credit: TNT)

Thus, TNT have continued using the love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza in their promos. Currently, there are three promos which directly use the AlDub brand. These are the following:

MAINE LOAD 30

Text MAINE30 to 4545

Unlitext to all networks for 5 days
P30/5 days

Alden Load 15

Text T15 to 4547

Unlicall to TNT/Smart
P15/1 day
Extendable

Alden & Maine Load

Text AM15 to 4545

Unlitext to all networks
60 mins. calls to TNT/SMART/SUN
+ Facebook, Viber, Twitter, Clash of Clans, and Dubsmash up to 100MB
P15/ 1 day

Aside from these promos, Maine is also promoting  the TNT Tropa Challenge wherein a group or tropa of students from schools will undergo online, physical, and mental challenges.

A tropa can win as much as 1,000,000  in the finals, plus 100,000 per school. Winners will also receive Starmobile phones worth 1388 each. Registration has ended but the first elimination challenge will be posted on the TNT website on November 22.  Click HERE for updates on the Tropa Challenge.

Again, TNT have come up with winning ideas using AlDub as endorsers for the promos. Happy texting, calling, tweeting, and more, AlDub Nation!
Got a comment? Drop us a tweet to @Startattle
Home » TNT AlDub Promos » Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus data
Tags: 