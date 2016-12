Latest AlDub TNT Promos, Maine30, Alden 15, Unli text & call plus data

₱

It's been more than a year sincestarted the AlDub campaign for their brand promos. The campaign has since won TNT theat the Global Telecoms Award ceremony held in London recently.The AlDub campaign won ". In other words, it propagated a lot in terms of sales and engagement.(Image Credit: TNT)Thus, TNT have continued using the love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza in their promos. Currently, there are three promos which directly use the AlDub brand. These are the following:Text MAINE30 to 4545Unlitext to all networks for 5 daysP30/5 daysText T15 to 4547Unlicall to TNT/SmartP15/1 dayExtendableText AM15 to 4545Unlitext to all networks60 mins. calls to TNT/SMART/SUN+ Facebook, Viber, Twitter, Clash of Clans, and Dubsmash up to 100MBP15/ 1 dayAside from these promos, Maine is also promoting thewherein a group or tropa of students from schools will undergo online, physical, and mental challenges.A tropa can win as much as1,000,000 in the finals, plus100,000 per school. Winners will also receive Starmobile phones worth1388 each. Registration has ended but the first elimination challenge will be posted on the TNT website on November 22. Click HERE for updates on the Tropa Challenge.Again, TNT have come up with winning ideas using AlDub as endorsers for the promos. Happy texting, calling, tweeting, and more, AlDub Nation!