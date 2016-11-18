LOOK: Alden Richards' newest car is a Mitsubishi Pajero





Pambansang Bae Alden Richards has a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero and he looks real happy to have it.Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation announced on their Facebook page that the new Pajero was delivered to Alden on November 15.Alden with his brand new Pajero (Image Credit: Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation)They shared a photo of Alden, smiling from ear to ear, with his dimple showing as usual. The black Pajero is as sleek and handsome as the Pambansang Bae.Mitsubishi captioned the photo with this message :Alden is an endorser of Mitsubishi Motors, together with Maine Mendoza. The advertisements promoting the Mitsubishi Mirage feature the phenomenal AlDub love team.It's not clear whether Alden bought the Pajero on his own or it's part of his endorsement contract with Mitsubishi Motors. Lots of fans assume the latter.The Mitsubishi Pajero costs anywhere from ₱2.5M to around ₱2.75M, depending on the variant.