LOOK: Lady Gaga holds protest outside Trump Tower

After it is clear from election results that Donald Trump is the winner in the US presidential race, avid Hillary Clinton supporter, Lady Gaga, went straight to Trump Tower to protest.She stood on a dump truck while holding a sign which says, "(Image Credit: @FreddyAmazin)A netizen explained that the Trump Tower is now surrounded with dump trucks filled with sand for protection against violent attacks.(Image Credit: @FreddyAmazin)Lady Gaga tweeted a black and white picture of her in a defiant pose, along with the message: "".The singer-songwriter has also changed her Twitter name to hashtagHer fans loved her all the more for her act and is proud of what she did. The pinned tweet has been retweeted over 17,000 times and liked over 27,000 times.