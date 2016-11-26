Maine Mendoza's Dubsmash video crosses 1 million mark on Instagram

It's been a while... #whereitallstarted A video posted by Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) on Jan 24, 2016 at 3:04am PST

is still the undisputed. Her reign has been strengthened when a short Dubsmash video which she posted on January 24, 2016 crossed the, with 8,600+ comments so far.The dubsmash video was a very short but memorable one, with Maine dubsmashing the line, "" from the song "". The song by Christina Perri is one of the most popular singles from the album(Image Credit: @mainedcm IG)The phenomenal love team of Alden and Maine, commonly known as AlDub here and abroad, had used and dubsmashed the song every now and then inhad always been one of the favorites of the AlDub nation. Fans say the lyrics are in keeping with the concept of "", a word that has always been associated with the AlDub love team.Maine's dubsmash video oflasted for only about five seconds. But it was posted a week after AlDub's 6th Monthsary, a time when AlDub was still relatively new as a love team.It was also posted a day after Alden kissed Maine on the cheek.Here's Maine's most popular video on Instagram:Maine's dubsmash video was some sort of a reply to Alden's IG post, wherein he also dubsmashed lines from the same song. Alden's dubsmash video had gained 427K views and 5,083 comments.Watch Alden's dubsmash video posted on the same day: