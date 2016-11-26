Maine Mendoza's Dubsmash video crosses 1 million mark on Instagram

The dubsmash video was a very short but memorable one, with Maine dubsmashing the line, "I'll love you for a thousand more" from the song "A Thousand Years". The song by Christina Perri is one of the most popular singles from the album The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.
(Image Credit: @mainedcm IG)
READ AlDub MUST READ: Did Alden's father confirm the rumor about Maine's diamond ring? - Startattle.com
The phenomenal love team of Alden and Maine, commonly known as AlDub here and abroad, had used and dubsmashed the song every now and then in Kalyeserye.
A Thousand Years had always been one of the favorites of the AlDub nation. Fans say the lyrics are in keeping with the concept of "destiny", a word that has always been associated with the AlDub love team.
Maine's dubsmash video of A Thousand Years lasted for only about five seconds. But it was posted a week after AlDub's 6th Monthsary, a time when AlDub was still relatively new as a love team.
It was also posted a day after Alden kissed Maine on the cheek.
Here's Maine's most popular video on Instagram:
READ Maine & Alden post love songs for each other on Instagram - Startattle.com
Maine's dubsmash video was some sort of a reply to Alden's IG post, wherein he also dubsmashed lines from the same song. Alden's dubsmash video had gained 427K views and 5,083 comments.
Watch Alden's dubsmash video posted on the same day: