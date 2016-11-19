MMFF 2016 Official Entries reflect change in selection criteria

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) committee has announced on November 18, the list of short and full-length films that qualified as official entries for this year's annual film festival.

When the list of official entries for full-length films was announced, a lot of people could hardly believe it. The entries made it look like the MMFF had suddenly opted to lean towards indie films, rather than so-called "mainstream" or commercial ones that Filipinos had grown used to.

Paolo Ballesteros in Die Beautiful (Image Credit: APT Entertainment)

Change has come, even at the MMFF. Gone are the MMFF box-office mainstays like Vic Sotto and Vice Ganda films, and other films which starred love teams from rival film outfits.

The main reason for the visibly different kinds of film can only be attributed to the major changes in the MMFF's selection process, which were announced as early as June.

The new selection criteria reflect the executive committee's goal to find a formula where they can promote excellent quality films which will also make good at the box office. The criteria are as follows: story, audience appeal, overall impact (40%); cinematic attributes and technical excellence (40%); global appeal (10%); and Filipino sensibility (10%)

Based on these new criteria, the following full-length movies were selected :

 Full-length

Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: Forever is not enough - Eugene Domingo, Chris Martinez; directed by Marlon Rivera

Eugene Domingo (Image Credit: Quantum Films)

Die Beautiful - Paolo Ballesteros; directed by Jun Lana

(Image Credit: APT Entertainment)

Kabisera- Nora Aunor, Ricky Davao, JC De Vera; directed by Arturo San Agustin and Real Florido

ORO - Irma Adlawan, Mercedes Cabral, and Joem Bascom; directed by Alvin Yapan

Saving Sally- Rhian Ramos, Enzo Marcos; directed by Avid Liongoren

Rhian Ramos and Enzo Marcos (Image Credit: Avid Liongoren)

Seklusyon- Rhed Bustamante, Phoebe Walker, Elora Espano, Neil Ryan Sese, Ronnie Alonte; directed by Erik Matti

Sunday Beauty Queen- Hazel Perdid, Maylyn Jacobo, Cherry Bretania, Leo Selomenio; directed by Baby Ruth Villarama

(Image Credit: Voyage Studios)

Vince & Kath & James- Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, and Ronnie Alonte; directed by Ted Boborol

Short Film Entries

Birds
EJK
Manila Screen
Mga Bitoon sa Siyudad
Mitatang
Momo
Passage of Life
Sitsiritsit

There's no specific information as to which of these films are for general patronage or which can be appreciated by younger members of the family. Judging from the titles and teasers, it may be Saving Sally (which features animations) and Vince & Kath & James that may cater to the younger crowd.

Comedy lovers can watch Eugene Domingo's Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2 and Die Beautiful.

Other films that were reportedly produced for the MMFF festival, but didn't make the cut include the following:

Enteng Kabisote 10 and the Abangers - Vic Sotto, Oyo Boy Sotto, Aiza Seguerra

Mano Po 7: Tsinoy - Richard Yap, Jean Garcia, Janella Salvador

Our Mighty Yaya - Ai-Ai delas Alas, Megan Young, Sofia Andres

Super Parental Guidance- Vice Ganda, Coco Martin

Reactions to the "Magic 8" films for the 2016 MMFF  were mixed. Some were saying that the lack of big stars in the line-up would make for a lackluster Parade of the Stars on December 23.

With regards to box office results, one could only guess whether Filipino moviegoers will embrace the supposedly well-crafted films, as much as they did the mainstream movies in the previous years of  the MMFF.

Will one of these films go the way of critically-acclaimed and box office hit, "Heneral Luna"? We do hope so.
