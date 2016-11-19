MMFF 2016 Official Entries reflect change in selection criteria

When the list of official entries for full-length films was announced, a lot of people could hardly believe it. The entries made it look like the MMFF had suddenly opted to lean towards indie films, rather than so-called "mainstream" or commercial ones that Filipinos had grown used to.
Change has come, even at the MMFF. Gone are the MMFF box-office mainstays like Vic Sotto and Vice Ganda films, and other films which starred love teams from rival film outfits.
The main reason for the visibly different kinds of film can only be attributed to the major changes in the MMFF's selection process, which were announced as early as June.
The new selection criteria reflect the executive committee's goal to find a formula where they can promote excellent quality films which will also make good at the box office. The criteria are as follows: story, audience appeal, overall impact (40%); cinematic attributes and technical excellence (40%); global appeal (10%); and Filipino sensibility (10%)
Based on these new criteria, the following full-length movies were selected :
Full-length
Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: Forever is not enough - Eugene Domingo, Chris Martinez; directed by Marlon Rivera
Die Beautiful - Paolo Ballesteros; directed by Jun Lana
Kabisera- Nora Aunor, Ricky Davao, JC De Vera; directed by Arturo San Agustin and Real Florido
ORO - Irma Adlawan, Mercedes Cabral, and Joem Bascom; directed by Alvin Yapan
Saving Sally- Rhian Ramos, Enzo Marcos; directed by Avid Liongoren
Seklusyon- Rhed Bustamante, Phoebe Walker, Elora Espano, Neil Ryan Sese, Ronnie Alonte; directed by Erik Matti
Sunday Beauty Queen- Hazel Perdid, Maylyn Jacobo, Cherry Bretania, Leo Selomenio; directed by Baby Ruth Villarama
Vince & Kath & James- Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, and Ronnie Alonte; directed by Ted Boborol
Short Film Entries
Birds
EJK
Manila Screen
Mga Bitoon sa Siyudad
Mitatang
Momo
Passage of Life
Sitsiritsit
There's no specific information as to which of these films are for general patronage or which can be appreciated by younger members of the family. Judging from the titles and teasers, it may be Saving Sally (which features animations) and Vince & Kath & James that may cater to the younger crowd.
Comedy lovers can watch Eugene Domingo's Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2 and Die Beautiful.
Other films that were reportedly produced for the MMFF festival, but didn't make the cut include the following:
Enteng Kabisote 10 and the Abangers - Vic Sotto, Oyo Boy Sotto, Aiza Seguerra
Mano Po 7: Tsinoy - Richard Yap, Jean Garcia, Janella Salvador
Our Mighty Yaya - Ai-Ai delas Alas, Megan Young, Sofia Andres
Super Parental Guidance- Vice Ganda, Coco Martin
Reactions to the "Magic 8" films for the 2016 MMFF were mixed. Some were saying that the lack of big stars in the line-up would make for a lackluster Parade of the Stars on December 23.
With regards to box office results, one could only guess whether Filipino moviegoers will embrace the supposedly well-crafted films, as much as they did the mainstream movies in the previous years of the MMFF.
Will one of these films go the way of critically-acclaimed and box office hit, "Heneral Luna"? We do hope so.