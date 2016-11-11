Mulawin remake to air in 2017, Dennis Trillo lead the cast

Fans of fantasy series would be happy to know that, GMA Network's groundbreaking fantasy series in 2004, will have a remake or a reboot just like Encantadia.Do not expect Richard Gutierrez for the series comeback though. An Instagram post by Popoy Caritativo indicates thatmight just topbill the famed fantasy series. Popoy is the manager of Dennis.(Image Credit: @popoycaritativo)In the said IG post, Dennis and Popoy are shown with other GMA Network executives like Ms. Cheryl Ching-Sy, the AVP for Drama.Dennis played the villainous role of, the childhood friend of(Angel Locsin), and who later on became a prince of Ravena.Whether Dennis will play the same role in Mulawin 2017 is still unclear, as details about the remake are still under wraps.Recently, Pambansang Bae Alden Richards and Miguel Tanfelix played as Mulawins in the current series of Encantadia. Miguel played the role of Pagaspas while Alden played the role of Lakan.Will Alden and Miguel be also part of the Mulawin reboot? Fans will have to wait for more announcements for that. But this early, a lot of fan sites and forums are already abuzz with the upcoming remake of Mulawin, with fans naming their own bets for the cast.