Noel Bazaar soon to open with AlDub as guests, Maine's IYAM jacket up for grabs

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza will be present at GMA Network's annual "Celebrity Ukay-ukay", one of the highlights of the holiday event dubbed as Noel Bazaar. The event will be held at the World Trade Center from November 18 to 30.
Alden donated a jacket and shirts. Maine, on the other hand, donated the jacket that she wore in a lot of scenes in the AlDub blockbuster movie, Imagine You and Me (IYAM).
(Image Credit: Eat Bulaga)
We're guessing AlDub fans will go gaga over Maine's IYAM jacket. Some are even asking if it will be auctioned off or sold on a first come first served basis.
The excitement for getting hold of Maine's IYAM jacket is understandable, considering that IYAM is the first solo starrer for AlDub. There's some sort of AlDub history attached to the jacket and its value will probably increase over time.
The Noel Bazaar will open at 11:00 A.M on November 18. Alden and Maine are expected to be at the venue at 4 P.M.
Aside from AlDub,GMA Celebrity Ukay-ukay ambassadors GabRu (Gabbi Garcia and Ruru Madrid) and BiGuel (Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix), will be at the bazaar . Together with other celebrities of GMA Network, they will also be donating pre-loved items which will be sold to the public. 100% of the proceeds from the donated items of the celebrities will go to GMA Kapuso Foundation.
Other merchants will be participating at Noel Bazaar like Havaianas Philippines, Tupperware Brands Phils., Home Deco PH, Thrift Apparel MNL, The Gentleman Project, Tiny Manila, Baby Needs Ph, Kettle Korn Phil., and a lot more.
The Noel Bazaar 2016 will be open from 11 AM to 9PM from Friday to Sunday and from 12 noon to 10 P.M from Mon to Thursday, on November 18-30. From Dec. 2-4, the bazaar will be at Filinvest Tent Alabang and from December 15 to 18, at the SMX Convention Center.
