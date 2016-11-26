Scarlet Snow Belo sings 'Tomorrow' from the musical 'Annie'

With a cookie in her right hand, and with a very supportive father singing some lines of the song with her , Scarlet Snow sang the refrain of Tomorrow, with gusto.
The 1 year and 8 month old Scarlet Snow was also swaying as she was singing the song. Her father Dr. Hayden Kho was prodding her to sing more lines and to do it slower. Her mother Dr. Vicki Belo was commenting on the sidelines and laughing at how Scarlet sang the iconic song from the musical, "Annie".
The IG video had this cute message: How can I sing daddy if I am still eating? Daddy talaga o. Anyway, if you're feeling down today, don't worry because the sun will come out tomorrow!!! I love you! #TuloLaway #Tomorrow #1.8yo
Watch how Scarlet slays Tomorrow from Annie: