AlDub lands on Twitter's Top 10 biggest moments and biggest hashtags in 2016

On the Wings of Love grabs the third spot, while Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach grabbed the 7th.
When it came to the Top 10 biggest hashtags in 2016, #AlDubWedding took the 5th spot, following #OTWOLTheLastFlight which landed 4th. The top spot went to #PiliPinasDebates 2016.
The phenomenal AlDub love team is supported by several AlDub fan groups collectively known as the AlDub Nation. The fandom is responsible for the hashtag #AlDubEBTamangPanahon which was cited by Guinness World Records as the Most used hashtag in 24 hours and as one of the five most significant world record achievements set by Twitter users. The said hashtag reached 40.7 million tweets from October 24 to 25, 2015.
The AlDub nation has made it a daily goal (except on Sundays) to achieve at least 1 million tweets of the AlDub hashtag for the day. In August, the fandom celebrated one year of 1 million tweets per day for AlDub-related hashtags.
Here's the complete list from Twitter Philippines:
Top 10 biggest moments in 2016
1. PH Elections
2. Kids' Choice Awards
3. AlDub
4. On the Wings of Love
5. BTS K-pop group
6. UAAP
7. Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach
8. Manny Pacquiao
9. Marcos Burial
10.Typhoon Lawin
Top 10 biggest hashtags in 2016
1. #PiliPinasDebates 2016
2. #KCA
3. #Election2016
4. #OTWOLTheLastFlight
5. #AlDubWedding
6. #WalangPasok
7. #NBA Finals
8. #PushAwardsKathNiels
9. #PrayForDavao
10.#RepeatTheGloryAteneo