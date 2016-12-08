AlDub lands on Twitter's Top 10 biggest moments and biggest hashtags in 2016

Top 10 biggest moments in 2016

Top 10 biggest hashtags in 2016

, the love team composed of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, claimed thespot on Twitter Philippines'. The national elections ortook the top spot, followed by the Nickelodeon'sgrabs the third spot, while Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach grabbed the 7th.(Image Credit: Eat Bulaga, Manny and April Photography)When it came to the Top 10 biggest hashtags in 2016,took the 5th spot, followingwhich landed 4th. The top spot went to #PiliPinasDebates 2016.The phenomenal AlDub love team is supported by several AlDub fan groups collectively known as the. The fandom is responsible for the hashtagwhich was cited by Guinness World Records as theand as one of the five most significant world record achievements set by Twitter users. The said hashtag reached 40.7 million tweets from October 24 to 25, 2015.The AlDub nation has made it a daily goal (except on Sundays) to achieve at least 1 million tweets of the AlDub hashtag for the day. In August, the fandom celebrated one year of 1 million tweets per day for AlDub-related hashtags.Here's the complete list from Twitter Philippines:1. PH Elections2. Kids' Choice Awards3. AlDub4. On the Wings of Love5. BTS K-pop group6. UAAP7. Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach8. Manny Pacquiao9. Marcos Burial10.Typhoon Lawin(Image Credit: Twitter Philippines)(Image Credit: Twitter Philippines)1. #PiliPinasDebates 20162. #KCA3. #Election20164. #OTWOLTheLastFlight5. #AlDubWedding6. #WalangPasok7. #NBA Finals8. #PushAwardsKathNiels9. #PrayForDavao10.#RepeatTheGloryAteneo