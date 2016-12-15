Dara's first solo performance after 2NE1 split hits 1.7 million views on YouTube

The video of her first solo performance after 2NE1 formally disbanded on November 25, 2016 became viral, and gained more than 1.7 million hits in just 4 days. The video is currently ranked #1 on Trending of YouTube Philippines.
Dara slayed her live solo performance of "Kiss" on ABS-CBN's Pinoy Boyband Superstar, a talent show where she acted as one of the judges.
Wearing an oversized shirt and fishnet stockings, Dara looked hot, sexy, and classy all at the same time. She danced with the finalists of the talent show, who a lot of netizens say are so lucky to be onstage with her.
A lot of Filipinos praised Dara for becoming a seasoned performer as compared to her early days in showbiz in the Philippines. They said that the training by YG Entertainment for 2NE1 band members, which reportedly lasted for four years, had paid off wonderfully.
Kiss is Dara's t first official single in Korea which was released in 2009 and which also featured the vocals of her 2NE1 co-member, CL. The song was later included in the 2NE1's first full-length album entitled To Anyone.
Dara's Kiss was used by Oriental Brewery for their beverage Cass 2X. Together with Lee Min Ho, Dara became the brand's endorser. The music video of Kiss was launched on 2NE1's YouTube channel in September 2010 and now has more than 32 million views.
Watch Dara's live performance on Pinoy Boyband Superstar:
Click HERE for Dara and Lee Min Ho's original Kiss music video.