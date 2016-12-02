Liza, Jennylyn, Angelica, and Barbie among 2016 Eastwood Walk of Fame honorees

Theat Eastwood City glittered with Philippine celebrities on December 1 as a new batch of honorees had their names immortalized on a sidewalk full of five-pointed golden stars.Fans gathered around as the celebrities happily acknowledged the honor given to them. The inductees cheerfully posed by the gold stars embedded on the sidewalk with their names printed in red.(Image Credit:Eastwood Mall @eastwoodmall_ IG)A total of 15 celebrities from six entertainment categories got their stars. Here's the complete list:* - Theater- Movies- Music- News and Public Affairs- Radio- News and Public Affairs- Radio- TV- TV- Movies- TV- Music- Movies- TV-News and Public Affairs*posthumousIt's the first time that the Walk of Fame event didn't have founder German "Kuya Germs" Moreno to grace the evening. Kuya Germs died last January 8, 2016 and his son Federico Moreno took over as President and General Manager of Walk of Fame Philippines.Liza Soberano (Image Credit: @starmagicphils IG)Jennylyn Mercado ( Image Credit: @allaboutjenmer IG)Angelica Panganiban (Image Credit: @starmagicphils)Barbie Forteza (Image Credit: @dealwithBARBIE)Federico changed the criteria for the inductees for 2016 and patterned it after the Hollywood Walk of Fame. From hereon, honorees will be selected from six categories namely Movies, Music, News and Public Affairs, Radio, Television, and Theater.John Arcilla (Image Credit: @johnarcilla IG)Barbie with Luchi Cruz-Valdes, Susan Enriquez and Eddie Ilarde (Image Credit: @artistcenter IG)The evening was memorable as always, with female stars Liza, Angelica, Jennylyn, Shaina, Jodi, and Barbie bonding like long-lost friends.(Image Credit: @starmagicphils IG)GMA talent Barbie is even shown shaking the hand of Angelica Panganiban and posing with Jodi Sta. Maria, who are both from rival network, ABS-CBN.(Image Center: @artistcenter IG)(Image Credit: @artistcenter IG)The Walk of Fame Philippine at Eastwood, Quezon City is now being sponsored by Megaworld Corporation and the Quezon City government, as part of the QC's "City of Stars" project.