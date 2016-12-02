Liza, Jennylyn, Angelica, and Barbie among 2016 Eastwood Walk of Fame honorees

The Walk of Fame at Eastwood City glittered with Philippine celebrities on December 1 as a new batch of honorees had their names immortalized on a sidewalk full of five-pointed golden stars.
Fans gathered around as the celebrities happily acknowledged the honor given to them. The inductees cheerfully posed by the gold stars embedded on the sidewalk with their names printed in red.
A total of 15 celebrities from six entertainment categories got their stars. Here's the complete list:
Zenaida Amador* - Theater
John Arcilla - Movies
Willy Cruz - Music
Susan Enriquez - News and Public Affairs
Eddie Ilarde - Radio
Ted Failon - News and Public Affairs
Manolo Favis - Radio
Barbie Forteza - TV
Shaina Magdayao - TV
Jennylyn Mercado - Movies
Angelica Panganiban - TV
Pepe Smith - Music
Liza Soberano - Movies
Jodi Sta. Maria - TV
Luchi Cruz-Valdes -News and Public Affairs
*posthumous
It's the first time that the Walk of Fame event didn't have founder German "Kuya Germs" Moreno to grace the evening. Kuya Germs died last January 8, 2016 and his son Federico Moreno took over as President and General Manager of Walk of Fame Philippines.
Federico changed the criteria for the inductees for 2016 and patterned it after the Hollywood Walk of Fame. From hereon, honorees will be selected from six categories namely Movies, Music, News and Public Affairs, Radio, Television, and Theater.
The evening was memorable as always, with female stars Liza, Angelica, Jennylyn, Shaina, Jodi, and Barbie bonding like long-lost friends.
GMA talent Barbie is even shown shaking the hand of Angelica Panganiban and posing with Jodi Sta. Maria, who are both from rival network, ABS-CBN.
The Walk of Fame Philippine at Eastwood, Quezon City is now being sponsored by Megaworld Corporation and the Quezon City government, as part of the QC's "City of Stars" project.
