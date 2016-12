Maine Mendoza wants to marry before she's 30, Kris surprised by her honesty

Maine will fall for a gentleman and someone with a sense of humor

Kris Aquino posted the second and third part of her interview with Maine Mendoza on hervideo series on Facebook. The second part tackled Maine's views on love and the third installment focused more on Maine's career.For now, we will feature her answers to the questions posed by Kris Aquino on the second installment of(Image Credit: screencap from @RealKrisAquino FB page)Throughout the whole interview, Maine remained honest and candid. For example, when asked if she have been in love prior to joining showbiz, Maine didn't even hesitate answering "Yes po."Kris was jolted by Maine's forthright answer and exclaimed, "(Image Credit: screencap from @RealKrisAquino FB page)Upon further questioning, Maine said that the relationship didn't last and she ended it herself.Asked what qualities she admired most about Alden, Maine said she appreciates Alden's being so hardworking and passionate about his work.Perhaps what's most amusing is her answer to the question, "Maine said, "" She reiterated, "Other highlights of the second installment of Maine's interview with Kris were the following:The second installment of Kris and Maine's one-on-one interview lasted for only two minutes, but it was well-received by AlDub fans.The video has over 261,000 views so far and almost 3000 shares as of this writing.Click HERE to watch the second installment of