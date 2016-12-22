Maine Mendoza wants to marry before she's 30, Kris surprised by her honesty

For now, we will feature her answers to the questions posed by Kris Aquino on the second installment of UNSCRIPTED: Beyond Funny ... Maine M.
Throughout the whole interview, Maine remained honest and candid. For example, when asked if she have been in love prior to joining showbiz, Maine didn't even hesitate answering "Yes po."
Kris was jolted by Maine's forthright answer and exclaimed, "Ha? Wow taray! Okay, how honest!"
Upon further questioning, Maine said that the relationship didn't last and she ended it herself.
Asked what qualities she admired most about Alden, Maine said she appreciates Alden's being so hardworking and passionate about his work.
Perhaps what's most amusing is her answer to the question, "At what age mo gustong ikasal?"
Maine said, "Ang gusto ko po sana before, ideally mga 28, pero before pa po ako pumasok sa show business. Nadagdagan na po ng one year, 29 na ngayon." She reiterated, "Basta before I reach 30 po, yun po 'yung ideal age ko sana."
Other highlights of the second installment of Maine's interview with Kris were the following:
- Maine will fall for a gentleman and someone with a sense of humor
- The Dubsmash Queen swore that looks don't really matter to her
- It's possible for Maine to fall in love now, because "di naman mapipigilan ang damdamin"
The second installment of Kris and Maine's one-on-one interview lasted for only two minutes, but it was well-received by AlDub fans.
