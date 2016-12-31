Paolo Ballesteros continues winning streak, bags Best Actor Award at MMFF 2016

Winning 2 acting awards internationally is quite overvwhelming. But being recognized as the Best Actor in your own country gives a different kind of joy. To the MMFF, maraming salamat and congratulations for a very successful festival. It is only the beginning and we will continue making movies that will be competent both locally and internationally.

To the whole team of Die Beautiful, Regal, I will forever thank you. Direk Jun, thank you for trusting me as Trisha. To my Family, Friends, Fans, my Dabarkads, thank you for always supporting. To the LGBT community, let this movie be an inspiration to everyone. And to all those who watched, and voted for us, thank you!

Direk!!! Awards pa more! Festivals pa more! Let's go for Oscars! Mabuhay Philippines!

continues his winning streak and recently bagged a third award for his breakout performance as a transgender in the critically acclaimed LGBT film,The actor- tv host won as Best Actor at the 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival's Gabi ng Parangal which was held on December 29 at the Kia Theatre.(Image Credit: @pochoy_29)Playing the role of Trisha in the film, already garnered two international awards for Paolo this year. He won as Best Actor at thein November and also got the Special Jury Award for Outstanding Performance at the(India) a few days before Christmas.Paolo was not able to accept his Best Actor trophy during MMFF's awards night because he was sick but he posted his message of thanks on Instagram:Best known for his daily stint as one of the co-hosts in Eat Bulaga'ssegment, Paolo made the film during his hiatus from tv hosting.Die Beautiful is a story about a transgender woman named Trisha who died while she was being crowned as the winner in a beauty pageant. Her wish was to be made up as a different celebrity each night of her wake. To fulfill this, Trisha's friends stole her body from her family and held the wake in a secret location.Flashbacks of her life comprise the core of the film, with Director Jun Robles Lana skillfullly weaving Trisha's past with her glamorous celebrity-inspired looks during the wake.Paolo made full use of his skill in make-up artistry for the film. Known as the, Paolo had to transform to as much as 3 characters each day to meet the demands of his role, as revealed on his interview withHad there been an award for make-up, Paolo would have won the category hands down.The recognition for Paolo's acting inmay not end with the MMFF 2016. For all its unique qualities,, which also won the "" at the Tokyo International Film Festival and "" at the MMFF 2016, may still increase in popularity as it is shown to various audiences here and abroad.With such exposure, Paolo's outstanding and vivid performance in the film will possibly earn him more accolades in the immediate future.Paolo has not created a masterpiece (yet) in painting, like his grandfather Fernando Amorsolo, one of the country's most notable painters. But his performance in, along with his world-renowned make-up tranformations, would have made his grandfather proud.