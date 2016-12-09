YouTube Rewind Philippines recently revealed the country's Top 10 Trending Videos in 2016. The list was topped by Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen by Piko Taro, a novelty song which became a global hit with over 96 million views.
Half of the videos on the list were about music or dance, while three videos catered to young kids.
Among the Top 10, half originated from the Philippines.
The blind audition by Ian Joseph on The Voice Kids Philippines 2016 was tops among local videos and landed on the third spot overall, getting more than 6.2 million views in less than 6 months.
At the 4th spot is a dance fitness video featuring the Trumpets Challenge by a group of dancers from Live Love Party.TV., The dance video has been viewed more than 7.4 million times since it was posted mid-June.
The audition of a dance duo named Power Duo on Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5 grabbed the 5th spot with more than 5.4 million views.
Meanwhile, Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna's wedding video shot by noted videographer Jason Magbanua, landed on the 10th spot. The almost 5 minute wedding video garnered 3.1 million views, since it was posted on January 31.
Here's the complete list of the YouTube Philippines' Top 10 Trending Videos for 2016. Click Title to WATCH:
1. Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-Taro
2. HUGE EGGS SURPRISE TOYS CHALLENGE Inflatable water slide Disney Cars Toys Paw Patrol Spiderman
3. The Voice Kids Philippines 2016 Blind Auditions: "Wag Ka Nang Umiyak" by Ian Joseph
4. Trumpets | Zumba® | Live Love Party | Dance Fitness | Trumpets Challenge | #DUTTYSTEPPINZ
5. Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5 Auditions: Power Duo - Dance Duo
6. WORK - Rihanna Dance Video | @MattSteffanina Choreography ft Fik-Shun
7. Suicide Squad - Official Trailer 1 [HD]
8. Tatlong Bibe Plus More Awiting Pambata Animated (22 Minutes Compilation)
9. ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes - US Version Vol.2 | Johny Johny Yes Papa Part 1, Part 2 & More Kids Songs
10. Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna's Wedding
Compare this list with the Top 10 Trending Videos for 2015.
Tags: News, Top Trending Videos, Top YouTube Videos Philippines, Viral Videos, YouTube Rewind 2016
YouTube Rewind 2016 ▸ Philippines' Top 10 Trending Videos for 2016 | Philippines' Top 10 Trending Videos for 2016 | Philippines' Top 10 Trending Videos for 2016
Philippines' Top 10 Trending Videos for 2016
Got a comment? Drop us a tweet to @Startattle
Home » YouTube Rewind 2016 » Philippines' Top 10 Trending Videos for 2016Tags: News, Top Trending Videos, Top YouTube Videos Philippines, Viral Videos, YouTube Rewind 2016