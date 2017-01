AlDub and stars of GMA's new shows to join Sinulog Festival 2017, schedule here

January 13

The phenomenal AlDub love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, together with other big stars of GMA Network, will be joining Cebu'sfrom January 13 to 15.GMA Network will bring to the Queen City of the South the casts of their newest prime time shows including the romcom "" and the afternoon soaps, "" and "". The casts of upcoming and much-anticipated shows, "s" and "", will also participate in the festival.(Image Credit:@ papixure_ne IG)The GMA stars will have a series of mall shows and will also join the Grand Parade.Here's the schedule of GMA celebrities for Sinulog 2017, as posted on the network's website and FB page:cast: Julie Anne San Jose, Benjamin Alves, LJ Reyes, and Martin del RosarioActivity Center, Gaisano Capital South, 4:00 PMThe Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, 6:00 PM(Image Credit: GMA Regional TV)cast: Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Andy Raj and Mika dela Cruzcast: Gabby Concepcion, Sunshine Dizon, Ryza CenonActivity Center, Gaisano Capital Island Mall Mactan, 3:00 PMEvent Center,SM City Cebu, 4:00 PM(Image Credit: GMA Regional TV)stars: Alden Richards, Maine Mendozacast: Jennylyn Mercado, Gil Cuervacast: Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj.(Image Credit: GMA Regional TV)Mika de la Cruz will be co-hosting the live coverage of the Sinulog Grand Parade with Cecil Quibod-Castro and Yuri of GMA Cebu. The parade usually lasts from 9 to 12 hours, so the GMA Cebu Live Coverage will be be divided into Part 1, which will start at 10:00 AM and Part 2, which begins at 3:30 PM.GMA Network says the participation of its major stars at the festival is their way of thanking their viewers for keeping the network at the top spot nationwide.The Sinulog Festival in Cebu is an annual festival held every third Sunday of January, to honoror the, through prayer and dance. More than a million visitors are expected to go to Cebu to participate in the grand celebration.Click HERE for the Schedule of Activities for the Sinulog festival, from the local government of Cebu.