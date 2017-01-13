AlDub and stars of GMA's new shows to join Sinulog Festival 2017, schedule here

GMA Network will bring to the Queen City of the South the casts of their newest prime time shows including the romcom "Meant to Be" and the afternoon soaps, "Pinulot ka Lang sa Lupa" and "Ika-6 na Utos". The casts of upcoming and much-anticipated shows, "Destined to be Yours" and "My Love from the Star", will also participate in the festival.
The GMA stars will have a series of mall shows and will also join the Grand Parade.
Here's the schedule of GMA celebrities for Sinulog 2017, as posted on the network's website and FB page:
January 13
Kapuso Mall Show
Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa cast: Julie Anne San Jose, Benjamin Alves, LJ Reyes, and Martin del Rosario
Activity Center, Gaisano Capital South, 4:00 PM
The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, 6:00 PM
January 14
Kapuso Mall Show
Meant To Be cast: Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Andy Raj and Mika dela Cruz
Ika-6 Na Utos cast: Gabby Concepcion, Sunshine Dizon, Ryza Cenon
Activity Center, Gaisano Capital Island Mall Mactan, 3:00 PM
Event Center,SM City Cebu, 4:00 PM
January 15
Kapuso Float, Sinulog Grand Parade
Destined To Be Yours stars: Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza
My Love From the Star cast: Jennylyn Mercado, Gil Cuerva
Meant to Be cast: Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj.
Mika de la Cruz will be co-hosting the live coverage of the Sinulog Grand Parade with Cecil Quibod-Castro and Yuri of GMA Cebu. The parade usually lasts from 9 to 12 hours, so the GMA Cebu Live Coverage will be be divided into Part 1, which will start at 10:00 AM and Part 2, which begins at 3:30 PM.
GMA Network says the participation of its major stars at the festival is their way of thanking their viewers for keeping the network at the top spot nationwide.
The Sinulog Festival in Cebu is an annual festival held every third Sunday of January, to honor Señor Santo Niño or the Child Jesus, through prayer and dance. More than a million visitors are expected to go to Cebu to participate in the grand celebration.
Click HERE for the Schedule of Activities for the Sinulog festival, from the local government of Cebu.