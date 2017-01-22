Maine Mendoza's latest dubsmash parody gains 5 million views in 5 hours

Posting a parody video with her brother Dean as a co-actor, Maine made a version of the viral video "Nung ako'y bata pa", also known as "Ipapasa Ko 'To sa Facebook".
The video is about two siblings, Deniel "Bunak" Tiongson and Danica "Bilog" Tiongson, who quarreled while in the process of making a video for posting on Facebook.
The original video was posted by their sister , Daniella Tiongson, on FB last October 11, 2016. Since then, the video clip had gained more than 4 million views and had been parodied by netizens and celebrities like Pokwang, Maris Rascal, and now Maine.
Maine's tweet with her own version of the video had over 22,000 retweets, 69,000 likes and 4.7k replies in just 9 hours. As of this writing, the Twitter stats for the video climbed by more than 40%.
But more than that, the views for the said video exploded exponentially when it was shared on several sites on Facebook. Most notable of these was the number of views on the page of Filipino Vines. After the video clip was shared on the page, Maine's dubsmash parody version of Nung ako'y bata pa reached a staggering 5 million views in 5 hours. Currently the views had gone up to 8.6 million.
WATCH: Maine's parody of Nung ako'y bata pa:
Nung ako'y bata pa... pic.twitter.com/3W7wXXCFBp— Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) January 20, 2017
(Video Credit: @mainedcm)
An edited version which combined the original and Maine's parody side by side, had also gained 1.5 million views on the same page.
Maine's parody video had also been shared on YouTube and Instagram, racking up hundreds of thousands of additional views.
Netizens were pleased that Maine had gone back to the niche that made her a household name. Most of the commenters said that they found her version to be more hilarious than the original and said that she is still the best in her field.
Maine had her break on television mainly because she was a social media star, gaining millions of views via her Dubsmash videos posted on social media. Most notable of these videos is her compilation of Kris Aquino's dubsmash clips, which gained more than a million views in 24 hours.
After that fateful day of July 16, 2015, when her raw reaction to Alden Richards on Eat Bulaga's split screen gave birth to the love team AlDUb, Maine's rise to stardom can only be described as phenomenal.
Every now and then, Maine still manages to make short videos despite her hectic schedule. And each time she makes one, expect it to go viral on social media.
Click HERE to watch the original video of the Tiongson siblings.
Just so you know, Daniella had posted on her FB page that Bunak and Bilog will be featured on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho as soon as tonight, how about that?