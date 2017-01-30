Miss France wins Miss Universe 2016

has been crowned. The 24 year-old stunner wowed the judges and the live audience at the pageant held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Philippines.She edged out Haiti's Raquel Pelissier , who settled for first runner-up. Second runner-up went to Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar . Rounding up the top 6 are Miss Kenya, Miss Philippines, and Miss Thailand.(Image Credit: Miss Universe IG)It's the second time that France won the coveted Miss Universe title. The last time that France won was 63 years ago, when Christiane Martel won Miss Universe in 1953.Miss France at the Preliminary Competition (Image Credit: Miss Universe)A total of 86 contestants from all over the world competed for the crown.Special Awards were also given during the pageant. Best National Costume went to Myanmar's Htet Htet Htun .Prior to the main contest, two special awards were also given to Mariam Habach Santucci of Venezuela. She won as Miss Flawless of the Universe and as Miss Phoenix Elegant. Maxine Medina of the Philippines was awarded Miss Phoenix Jewel while Miss Indonesia, Kezia Warouw, was recognized as Miss Phoenix Smile.The panel of judges for the 65th Miss Universe included former pageant winners Dayanara Torres (Miss Universe 1993), Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994), and Leila Lopes (Miss Universe 2011). Also among the judges are American TV star and actress ,Cynthia Bailey; tv and film producer and social entrepreneur, Francine LeFrak; and lifestyle expert and fashion guru, Mickey Boardman.The prestigious beauty contest, which was held for the third time in the Philippines, was hosted by Steve Harvey and Ashley Graham. Singer-rapper Flo Rida and R&B group Boyz II Men performed during the show.