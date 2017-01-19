Morissette bags 8 awards at 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards

Young divaAmon dominated the recently concluded 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards, taking home a whopping 8 awards in all.The singer-actress, who gained national attention as a semi-finalist in 2013 via ABS-CBN's "", won handily as WISH Female Artist of the Year.❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤Known for her vocal range and and whistle notes, Morissette's popularity had skyrocketed in the past couple of years.Her cover of "", won her four awards including, WISHCLUSIVE Performance by a Female Artist, WISH Reactors Choice, and WISHCLUSIVE Viral Video of the Year. Her viral video of the same song, made it to the WISHClusive Elite Circle, for gaining more than 10 million views (now doing 21.5 million views) as well as her cover of Phil Collins'. Other Wish videos which are included in the Elite Circle are Darren Espanto's version ofand Bugoy Drilon's "" cover.Morissette with KZ Tandingan ((Image Credit: screen cap from Wish 107.5 YouTube)The 20-year-old performer also won additional awards for her collaborations. Her duet of “” with Arnel Pineda won as Best WISHclusive Collaboration. She also bagged the WISH Original Song by a Female Artist for the song “”, which featured performer extraordinaire, KZ Tandingan.(Image Credit: screen cap from Wish 107.5 YouTube)Overwhelmed by her win, Morissette couldn't help but cry when she accepted her award for Viral Video of the Year. She was speechless and had to compose herself before proceeding with her speech.(Image Credit: screen cap from Wish 107.5 YouTube)After saying "" a couple of times, Morissette said,"" She also thanked her MOWIEnatics fans for their support.Meanwhile, Jason Dy took home three coveted awards including WISH Male Artist of the Year, Best WISHclusive Performance by a Male Artist, and Best WISH Cover for "I Believe".Another big winner of the night was Darren Espanto who won WISH Young Artist of the Year, WISH Original Song by a Young Artist, and Best WISHclusive Performance by a Young Artist.Girl group 4th Impact won Best WISHclusive Performance by a Group or Duo for "," while The Juans won the WISH Original Song by a group or Duo for the song "". Newcomer Sam Mangubat from "Tawag ng Tanghalan" won as WISH Promising Artist.Winners were chosen through a combination of online votes and the decision of a panel of judges. The total score gave a 50% weight to votes cast online during a poll which ran for a month from Dec. 16, 2016 to January 16,2017.