The Panagbenga Flower Festival in Baguio City will become more colorful with the participation of AlDub, the phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.
The AlDub love team will be spreading good vibes early on in the morning aboard the Kapuso Float during the Panagbenga Float Parade.
Alden and Maine will have to be up real early since the float parade is scheduled to start at 7 A.M. and end at around 10:00 A.M on Sunday (Feb. 26)
After the parade, they will headline a Kapuso Fiesta which will be held at Sunshine Park at 10:00 A.M. They will be joined by Destined To Be Yours (DTBY) co-stars Koreen Medina and Juancho Trivino.
Earlier today (Feb. 25), the cast of Meant To Be, including female lead Barbie Forteza and her leading men Ken Chan, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj, and Jak Roberto; were featured at the Kapuso Fans Day at Sunshine Park.
Members of the Baguio chapter of AlDub Nation are all excited for to see Alden and Maine. A lot of them also expressed their wish to see DTBY co-star Sheena Halili, but unfortunately, she's not among those scheduled to attend the Panagbenga Festival.
AlDub's first ever primetime teleserye , Destined To Be Yours, will have its pilot episode on Monday, February 27, right after Encantadia.
Tags: Alden Richards, AlDub, Destined To Be Yours, MaiChart, MaiDen, Maine Mendoza, Meant To Be, News, Panagbenga Festival
Panagbenga Festival ▸ AlDub and 'Destined To Be Yours' co-stars at the Panagbenga Festival, schedule here | AlDub and 'Destined To Be Yours' co-stars at the Panagbenga Festival, schedule here | AlDub and 'Destined To Be Yours' co-stars at the Panagbenga Festival, schedule here
AlDub and 'Destined To Be Yours' co-stars at the Panagbenga Festival, schedule here
Got a comment? Drop us a tweet to @Startattle
Home » Panagbenga Festival » AlDub and 'Destined To Be Yours' co-stars at the Panagbenga Festival, schedule hereTags: Alden Richards, AlDub, Destined To Be Yours, MaiChart, MaiDen, Maine Mendoza, Meant To Be, News, Panagbenga Festival