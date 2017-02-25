AlDub and 'Destined To Be Yours' co-stars at the Panagbenga Festival, schedule here

Thein Baguio City will become more colorful with the participation of AlDub, the phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.The AlDub love team will be spreading good vibes early on in the morning aboard the Kapuso Float during the Panagbenga Float Parade.(Image Credit: Eat Bulaga)Alden and Maine will have to be up real early since the float parade is scheduled to start at 7 A.M. and end at around 10:00 A.M on Sunday (Feb. 26)After the parade, they will headline awhich will be held at Sunshine Park at 10:00 A.M. They will be joined by(DTBY) co-stars Koreen Medina and Juancho Trivino.(Image Credit: GMA Regional TV FB page)Earlier today (Feb. 25), the cast ofincluding female lead Barbie Forteza and her leading men Ken Chan, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj, and Jak Roberto; were featured at theat Sunshine Park.(Image Credit: GMA Regional TV FB page)Members of the Baguio chapter of AlDub Nation are all excited for to see Alden and Maine. A lot of them also expressed their wish to see DTBY co-star Sheena Halili, but unfortunately, she's not among those scheduled to attend the Panagbenga Festival.AlDub's first ever primetime teleserye ,, will have its pilot episode on Monday, February 27, right after