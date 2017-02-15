AlDub reveals details of their roles in Destined To Be Yours

As expected, the full trailer did not disappoint and fans are even more excited for the teleserye's premiere on February 27.
Prior to the showing of the full trailer, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza were interviewed by Iya Villania. Both of them said that they are excited and happy now that DTBY will soon be shown.
Maine said, "Excited na rin akong makita kung ano yung pinaghirapan, yung ginawa po namin ni Alden...pinagpuyatan po literal."
Prodded on by Iya, Alden and Maine revealed some details about their roles and how they tackled their scenes during taping.
Alden teased Maine immediately, trying to demonstrate to Iya how Maine acted one of her dramatic scenes.
Alden then described his role. "Si Benjie Rosales po dito, attitude, masama ugali...hindi, joke lang! Hindi ahhh... Struggling architect, tapos he lives with his mom. Absent father. But the father parang nag-iwan ng legacy kay Benjamin Rosales to pursue architecture. So he wanted to be the best architect in the Philippines...May hugot."
Knowing that Maine and Alden were pitted against veteran actors, Iya asked if there was someone with whom they had a memorable or challenging scene with. The question was more directed at Maine, since DTBY is her first formal teleserye.
The Kalyeserye phenomenal star said, "Well kasi po ako karamihan ng eksena ko dun with my family, with Mr. Gardo, Ms. Janice. So parang kinakabahan po talaga ako tuwing eksena pero nakakatuwa kasi sobrang tinutulungan din nila ako. Lalo na kasi karamihan nun mejo heavy scenes. So parang kailangan ko talaga ng tulong. Yung mga tulong na kailangan ko sila yung nagbibigay sa akin."
Iya asked what Maine does when it's early in the morning and she finds it hard to do some challenging scenes, especially since Maine is a happy, bubbly person.
Maine answered that they have an acting coach (Jay Cruz) present on the set and that Director Irene Villamor and her co-actors help her, especially since it's her first time to do such kind of show.
Alden agreed and said that members of the cast help each other out on the set.
Towards the end of the interview, Alden kept on teasing Maine. He said, "Ginagalingan po ni Ms. Maine Mendoza ang mga eksena nya. Ginagalingan nya po talaga. Naku, promise po abangan ninyo. Ibang ibang Maine Mendoza 'to."
We are sure the AlDub nation can't wait to see what Alden is saying about Maine's acting. All eyes of AlDub fans will be glued to their tv sets come February 27 to savor the first ever teleserye of Alden and Maine. Get ready with oxygen tanks again.