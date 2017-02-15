AlDub reveals details of their roles in Destined To Be Yours





AlDub fans have all been waiting for the full trailer of(DTBY) which was finally shown noon Valentine's Day.As expected, the full trailer did not disappoint and fans are even more excited for the teleserye's premiere on February 27.(Image Credit: screen grab from 24 Oras, GMA News)Prior to the showing of the full trailer, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza were interviewed by Iya Villania. Both of them said that they are excited and happy now that DTBY will soon be shown.Maine said, "."Prodded on by Iya, Alden and Maine revealed some details about their roles and how they tackled their scenes during taping.Alden teased Maine immediately, trying to demonstrate to Iya how Maine acted one of her dramatic scenes.Alden teasing Maine about a scene in DTBY (Image Credit: screen grab from 24 Oras, GMA News)Maine stopped him but she was laughing when she said, "Alden then described his role. "."(Image Credit: screen grab from 24 Oras, GMA News)Knowing that Maine and Alden were pitted against veteran actors, Iya asked if there was someone with whom they had a memorable or challenging scene with. The question was more directed at Maine, since DTBY is her first formal teleserye.The Kalyeserye phenomenal star said, "Iya asked what Maine does when it's early in the morning and she finds it hard to do some challenging scenes, especially since Maine is a happy, bubbly person.Maine answered that they have an acting coach (Jay Cruz) present on the set and that Director Irene Villamor and her co-actors help her, especially since it's her first time to do such kind of show.(Image Credit: GMA Destined To Be Yours FB page)Alden agreed and said that members of the cast help each other out on the set.Towards the end of the interview, Alden kept on teasing Maine. He said, "We are sure the AlDub nation can't wait to see what Alden is saying about Maine's acting. All eyes of AlDub fans will be glued to their tv sets come February 27 to savor the first ever teleserye of Alden and Maine. Get ready with oxygen tanks again.