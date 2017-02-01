APT Entertainment big boss confirms new AlDub movie for 2017

The phenomenal AlDub love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza will have a new movie this 2017, according to APT Entertainment big boss, Antonio "Tony" Tuviera.
In articles published online and in some photos shared on social media, it seems APT is planning an AlDub film for this year.
The good news was supposedly revealed by Mr. Tuviera himself during a lunch date with a select group of entertainment editors.
In the said luncheon, Mr. Tuviera said that AlDub is slated to star in a movie this 2017. But there's still no definite concept or storyline for the film.
Quoting from the article by Dondon Sermino of Abante Tonight, Mr. Tuviera reportedly said, "May naka-line up kaming isa this year. Silang dalawa. Wala pang concept,"
Asked if the AlDub movie for 2017 will be an MMFF entry, Tuviera said it depends on whether or not Vic Sotto will field an entry for the festival. He said APT will never go against a film of actor-producer and Eat Bulaga host, Vic Sotto. Salve Asis of Pilipino Star Ngayon quoted him as saying, “May ruling ako na ‘pag MMFF, hindi puwedeng kasabay si Vic Sotto.”
With the upcoming TV series ,"Destined To Be Yours", and a new film to boot, AlDub fans will have a lot to look forward to this 2017.
