APT Entertainment big boss confirms new AlDub movie for 2017

“May ruling ako na ‘pag MMFF, hindi puwedeng kasabay si Vic Sotto.”

The phenomenal AlDub love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza will have a new movie this 2017, according to APT Entertainment big boss, Antonio "" Tuviera.In articles published online and in some photos shared on social media, it seems APT is planning an AlDub film for this year.(Image Credit: Eat Bulaga)The good news was supposedly revealed by Mr. Tuviera himself during a lunch date with a select group of entertainment editors.In the said luncheon, Mr. Tuviera said that AlDub is slated to star in a movie this 2017. But there's still no definite concept or storyline for the film.(Image Credit: @salveasis IG)Quoting from the article by Dondon Sermino of Abante Tonight, Mr. Tuviera reportedly said, "Asked if the AlDub movie for 2017 will be an MMFF entry, Tuviera said it depends on whether or not Vic Sotto will field an entry for the festival. He said APT will never go against a film of actor-producer andhost, Vic Sotto. Salve Asis of Pilipino Star Ngayon quoted him as saying,With the upcoming TV series ,"", and a new film to boot, AlDub fans will have a lot to look forward to this 2017.