Best BTS photos and videos of AlDub's Teleserye, 'Destined To Be Yours'

The AlDub teleserye "" (DTBY) will be airing a couple of weeks from now. As AlDub fans count the days to its debut, all pictures shared online become hot items immediately.GMA Network will air the full trailer for AlDub's upcoming teleserye on February 14. Maine also mentioned on Eat Bulaga, that on Valentine's Day, she and Alden will be in a press conference to promote the show.(Image Credit: screen cap from DTBY teaser by GMA Network)A rough outline of DTBY has been circulating online since its teaser has been shown. Alden Richards tackles the role of an architect named Benjie while Maine Mendoza will play the part of Sinag, a woman who gets into various kinds of jobs and an environmentalist at heart.The conflict will probably arise from a project that Alden will build in Maine's little town. As an environmentalist who will most likely oppose the project, expect Maine to show some 'fire' in the series.But of course, that plot is not 100% sure to go that way, since the story of DTBY is still sketchy at this point.While the DTBY plot is still mostly kept under wraps, here are some photos and videos most liked by fans which may give slight hints of what to expect from the show:(Image Credit: @sofiapablo IG)(Image Credit: Forever MaiChard Global)(Image Credit: Scarlet Thaleeya Cea)(Image Credit: Salim Hortilano Chel)(Image Credit: @ronniehenares IG)(Image Credit: @mysheenahalili)(Image Credit: @ronniehenares)(Video credit: @ronniehenares, @genesisduo0824 IG)(Image Credit: chelle manez, @genesisduo0824 IG)(Image Credit: @atejing16 IG)(Video Credit: @atejing16 IG, GMA Network)(Image Credit: Destined To Be Yours FB page)Alden and Maine's co-stars for DTBY include Janice de Belen, Lotlot de Leon, Gardo Versoza, Sheena Halili,Ina Feleo, Juancho Trivino, Mark Herras, Koreen Medina,Dominic Roco, Kiko Estrada, and RJ Padilla.Rounding up the cast of this most-awaited primetime series are veteran actors Boots Anson Roa, Tommy Abuel, and Ronnie Henares. Teeners Will Ashley and Sofia Pablo also get coveted roles in the series.The teleserye is written by Des Garbes-Severino, who is best known for "" and "". It was developed by Lilybeth Rasonable, the Senior VP for GMA's Entertainment Group. Rasonable is best known for being a key figure in creating GMA Network's biggest hits likeand, among others.DTBY will be directed by Irene Villamor, who co-directed primetime teleseryes likeand. She was also the associate director for AlDub's tv movie,and recently helmed the popular rom-com film,which was released in cinemas last year.