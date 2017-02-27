Best Photos of AlDub at Panagbenga Festival 2017





The phenomenal AlDub love team had a grand time at thein Baguio City on Sunday, February 26.They were welcomed enthusiastically by their fans, who were screaming out their names loudly during the Float Parade and also during theshow at Sunshine Park.A lot of fans commented that the two looked great in person. Alden Richards was described as handsome like always, while Maine Mendoza was described as cute, beautiful, and lovable.But a lot of people have also been commenting that Alden and Maine are looking more and more alike.Most fans have also observed that despite the big crowd surrounding them, Alden and Maine were lost in their own world, or "may sariling mundo". They were often caught talking to each other animatedly and laughing at their private jokes. It seems Alden and Maine have gotten so comfy with each other, that they never really run out of stories to tell each other, just like the best of friends or lovers.AlDub fans got a bonus when Alden and Maine were interviewed by Barbie Forteza (as Kissy) for theportion ofThe phenom love team also performed their duet version of "", the theme song of their upcoming teleserye,(DTBY)Though they did not really confirm if they are in a relationship or not, they granted the crowd's wish for a kiss. Alden gave a smiling Maine a quick kiss on the cheek, which drew shrieks and giggles from their fans.Here's that kiss again, from another angle:AlDub also invited their fans to support their first-ever primetime teleserye, "", which will air its pilot episode tonight right after Encantadia.Here are some more photos of AlDub during their participation at the Panagbenga Festival:Lucky kid!