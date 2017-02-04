Beyoncé pregnancy post gains almost 10 million likes on Instagram

The photo which shows Queen Bey's baby bump against a floral backdrop, gained over 6.4 million likes and almost 640,000 comments, less than eight hours after posting on Wednesday, February 1.
The Bey's post surpassed previous record holder Selena Gomez, whose commercial photo of her sipping from a bottle of Coke printed with lyrics of her song, has garnered 6.3 million views since June 2016.
Selena still reigns as Queen of Instagram though, with more than 108 million followers on her account.
Beyoncé's baby bump photo is on its way to hitting the 10 million mark anytime soon.
In her record-breaking IG post, Beyoncé had this message to her followers:
We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters
The pop diva and her husband Jay Z have a daughter named Blue Ivy, who just turned 5 years old this January 7. She'll be a big sister soon!
Queen Bey has more glorious photos on her website where she proudly shows off her baby bump. Here are some of them:
These photos are included in a photo album which she titled "I Have Three Hearts". Click HERE to see more of the photo album on her website.