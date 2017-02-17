LizQuen's funny and witty answers on TWBA Fast Talk

During the popular Fast Talk portion of the show, host Boy Abunda usually fires a series of questions which guests should answer in a snap. For LizQuen, Boy changed the format by allowing Liza and Quen to ask each other a barrage of questions in 2 minutes.
The result is a spontaneous display of wit and humor by LizQuen, and also lots of hints on how close they have become.
Here are their best answers on Fast Talk Q and A:
Liza: Paborito mong amoy?
Quen: Ikaw
Quen: Paborito mong tunog?
Liza: Ikaw
Quen: Kung dessert ako, ano ako?
Liza: Ice cream kasi favorite ko yun e
Quen: Huling beses na nagtampo ka sa akin?
Liza: Kahapon, kasi hindi ka nag reply
Quen, explaining: Natulog ako
Liza: Tuwing kelan ako pinakamaganda?
Quen: Ngayon...Pag kasama mo ako
Quen: Tuwing kelan ako pinaka nakakainis
Liza: Pag di ka nagrereply
Liza: What's my weakness?
Quen: Ako
Liza makes a funny face, as if saying "Oh!"
Quen: Kung hindi ka artista, ano ka?
Liza: Student. But I'm a student now
Quen interrupted and said: Asawa ko
Liza reacted by shrieking.
Liza: Who's your Hollywood crush?
Quen: Ahhh... Ikaw na lang. Sorry
Liza: I'm not a Hollywood...
Quen: Magiging...
Quen: Kung di ako ang love team mo, sino gusto mong maging leading man? Ayusin mo ito ha?
Liza: Maging leading man? Justin Bieber
Quen: Ok
Liza: Ano'ng gusto mong sabihin sa mga taong ayaw sayo para saken?
Quen: Bahala kayo sa buhay ninyo
Quen: Ano'ng nararamdaman mo pag nag I love you ako sayo?
Liza didn't say a word and instead made a facial expression of disbelief
Quen pointed to her face and said: O ganyan, ganyan nararamdaman nya
Liza: How long are you willing to wait for me?
Quen: Forevermore
Quen: Kelan mo ko sasagutin?
Liza froze a bit, hesitated and smiled as Quen teased her.
Then she said, "Sinasagot ... joke lang. ( We' re not sure but it seems Liza added, "Next year, joke lang").
Quen raised his hands in the air at the end and said, "Mas maraming points ako!" Liza commented: "Nakaka tense!"
The live audience were laughing and giggling at the answers of Liza and Quen, and we are sure they would have wanted more Q&A if not for the time limit.
LizQuen's current movie "My Ex and Whys" had earned ₱27 million on its first day (February 15) of showing, the biggest opening day for a LizQuen movie so far. Helmed by famed director, Cathy Garcia-Molina, the movie is packing theaters and is getting mostly positive reviews and feedback from critics and moviegoers alike.
Click HERE to watch LizQuen's Fast Talk on TWBA.