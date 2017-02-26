Sarah Geronimo tackles a more mature role in 'Dear Future Husband' with John Lloyd

Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd team up once again for a new movie titled "Dear Future Husband". It will be directed by no less than Theodore Boborol, the director of "Vince & Kath & James", the top grosser of 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.
The tandem of Sarah G and John Lloyd is known for their trilogy of rom-com movies wherein they played the roles of Miggy and Laida.
The movies spanned a period of 6 years and were all helmed by Director Cathy Garcia Molina. They were all blockbusters too, starting with A Very Special Love in 2008, which earned PhP 185 million. This was followed in 2009 by You Changed My Life, which earned PhP 232 million at the tills.
The last installment to their Miggy-Laida trilogy titled , It Takes a Man and a Woman, was released in 2013 and was a mega- blockbuster, earning PhP 405 million during its whole run.
Although most details of Dear Future Husband are still under wraps, it's confirmed that the film will not be a continuation of the story of Miggy and Laida.
Instead, as the title suggests, it will be a story about marriage. Sarah hinted in an interview with ABS-CBN that it will focus on the trials that couples undergo when starting a family.
As such, Sarah will have to tackle a more mature role. She said, "Iiwas na sa medyo pabebe. Galing na tayo doon. Doon na tayo sa iyong angkop na sa mga edad namin."
Last Thursday (Feb. 23), Sarah G and John Lloyd started filming for Dear Future Husband.
Sarah was beautiful in her wedding gown while John Lloyd was dapper as usual, in a suit.
We're assuming that a wedding scene was filmed right on the first day. That's probably to set the tone for being newly-weds in the movie.
Sarah G and John Lloyd's fans are all excited about the new movie for the pair. There's no definite date for its release yet, but it's expected that Dear Future Husband will be shown by the second quarter of this year.
