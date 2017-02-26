Sarah Geronimo tackles a more mature role in 'Dear Future Husband' with John Lloyd

Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd team up once again for a new movie titled "". It will be directed by no less than Theodore Boborol, the director of "", the top grosser of 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.The tandem of Sarah G and John Lloyd is known for their trilogy of rom-com movies wherein they played the roles of Miggy and Laida.(Image Credit: @sarahgadeeks IG)The movies spanned a period of 6 years and were all helmed by Director Cathy Garcia Molina. They were all blockbusters too, starting within 2008, which earned PhP 185 million. This was followed in 2009 bywhich earned PhP 232 million at the tills.The last installment to their Miggy-Laida trilogy titled ,was released in 2013 and was a mega- blockbuster, earning PhP 405 million during its whole run.Although most details ofare still under wraps, it's confirmed that the film will not be a continuation of the story of Miggy and Laida.Instead, as the title suggests, it will be a story about marriage. Sarah hinted in an interview with ABS-CBN that it will focus on the trials that couples undergo when starting a family.As such, Sarah will have to tackle a more mature role. She said, "."(Image Credit: @sgfmj IG)Last Thursday (Feb. 23), Sarah G and John Lloyd started filming forSarah was beautiful in her wedding gown while John Lloyd was dapper as usual, in a suit.(Image Credit: @sgfmj IG)(Image Credit: @_somedayinparis Twitter)We're assuming that a wedding scene was filmed right on the first day. That's probably to set the tone for being newly-weds in the movie.Sarah G and John Lloyd's fans are all excited about the new movie for the pair. There's no definite date for its release yet, but it's expected thatwill be shown by the second quarter of this year.