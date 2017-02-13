The hunks and beauties in the viral Jollibee Valentine commercials

Ill always be ur 'bestfriend'🙂 #vow #kwentongjollibee #valentinesspecial #sacrifice A photo posted by Mj Tam (@mj.tam) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Year-ender selfie 😹 A photo posted by Miles Atadero (@milesatadero) on Dec 12, 2016 at 4:13am PST

The cheese is real. A photo posted by Enrico Cuenca (@enricorcuenca) on Nov 24, 2015 at 7:45am PST

Love is patient ❤️ #kwentongJollibee #jollibeecommercial A photo posted by Ashley Ortega (@imashortega) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:53pm PST



There you are guys, these are the talents that touched our hearts via the Jollibee Valentine Series commercials.



Who among them do you like the most?

The views for the Jollibee Valentine series commercials have gone to the roof, with two of the ads getting past the 10 million mark in less than 3 days.The commercials have also been shared vigorously, with, the wedding scene ad, getting almost half a million shares.(Image Credit: Jollibee Philippines)With the immense popularity of the ads, netizens couldn't help but be curious about the real names of the commercial models who starred in the ads.So here they are:The most notable character in the videowas played by. He is a multi-awarded bodybuilder and former lifeguard.(Image Credit:@mj.tam IG)(Image Credit: @mj.tam IG)The lucky groom in the wedding scene is, who describes himself as an actor, model, multimedia designer and vlogger in his Instagram account.(Image Credit:@manilamatthias IG)(Image Credit:@manilamatthias IG)The radiant and beautiful bride in Vow is commercial model, a 25-year old Ateneo de Manila University graduate. And sorry guys, she's taken - four years with her boyfriend since college.(Image Credit: @milesatadero IG)(Image Credit: @milesatadero IG)The cute nerd in the ad titled "" is, a talent of Jonas Gaffud's Mercator. Gaffud is famous for discovering, mentoring, and turning women into beauty queens like Janine Tugonon, Shamcey Supsup, Venus Raj, and Pia Wurtzbach.(Image Credit: @enricorcuenca IG)(Image Credit: @enricorcuenca IG)The cute girl who's the focal point of the story "" was portrayed by 18-year old Kapuso actress. She has been seen in several GMA programs and teleseryes, either as a guest or as part of the regular cast. Her latest role was that of the antagonist Ariana Gutierrez in GMA Network's recently concluded afternoon drama tv series,(Image Credit: @iamashortega IG)(Image Credit: @iamashortega IG)