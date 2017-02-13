The hunks and beauties in the viral Jollibee Valentine commercials

The views for the Jollibee Valentine series commercials have gone to the roof, with two of the ads getting past the 10 million mark in less than 3 days.

The commercials have also been shared vigorously, with Vow, the wedding scene ad, getting almost half a million shares.

(Image Credit: Jollibee Philippines)

With the immense popularity of the ads, netizens couldn't help but be curious about the real names of the commercial models who starred in the ads.

So here they are:

#TeamBes

The most notable character in the video Vow was played by Mark Joseph "MJ" Tam. He is a multi-awarded bodybuilder and former lifeguard.

A photo posted by Mj Tam (@mj.tam) on
(Image Credit:@mj.tam IG)

(Image Credit: @mj.tam IG)

#TeamGroom

The lucky groom in the wedding scene is Matthias Rhoads, who describes himself as an actor, model, multimedia designer and vlogger in his Instagram account.

(Image Credit:@manilamatthias IG)

(Image Credit:@manilamatthias IG)

#TheBride

The radiant and beautiful bride in Vow is commercial model Melissa Lauren "Miles" Atadero, a 25-year old Ateneo de Manila University graduate. And sorry guys, she's taken - four years with her boyfriend since college.

A photo posted by Miles Atadero (@milesatadero) on
(Image Credit: @milesatadero IG)

Miles with boyfriend Chiyo Raymundo (Image Credit: @milesatadero IG)

#TheNerd

The cute nerd in the ad titled "Crush" is Enrico Cuenca, a talent of Jonas Gaffud's Mercator. Gaffud is famous for discovering, mentoring, and turning women into beauty queens like Janine Tugonon, Shamcey Supsup, Venus Raj, and Pia Wurtzbach.

A photo posted by Enrico Cuenca (@enricorcuenca) on
(Image Credit: @enricorcuenca IG)

(Image Credit: @enricorcuenca IG)

#TheCrush

The cute girl who's the focal point of the story "Crush" was portrayed by 18-year old Kapuso actress Ashley "Ash" Ortega. She has been seen in several GMA programs and teleseryes, either as a guest or as part of the regular cast. Her latest role was that of the antagonist Ariana Gutierrez in GMA Network's recently concluded afternoon drama tv series, Oh My Mama.

A photo posted by Ashley Ortega (@imashortega) on
(Image Credit: @iamashortega IG)

(Image Credit: @iamashortega IG)

There you are guys, these are the talents that touched our hearts via the Jollibee Valentine Series commercials.

Who among them do you like the most? 
Got a comment? Drop us a tweet to @Startattle
Home » Viral » The hunks and beauties in the viral Jollibee Valentine commercials
Tags: 