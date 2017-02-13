The hunks and beauties in the viral Jollibee Valentine commercials

The commercials have also been shared vigorously, with Vow, the wedding scene ad, getting almost half a million shares.
With the immense popularity of the ads, netizens couldn't help but be curious about the real names of the commercial models who starred in the ads.
So here they are:
#TeamBes
The most notable character in the video Vow was played by Mark Joseph "MJ" Tam. He is a multi-awarded bodybuilder and former lifeguard.
(Image Credit:@mj.tam IG)
#TeamGroom
The lucky groom in the wedding scene is Matthias Rhoads, who describes himself as an actor, model, multimedia designer and vlogger in his Instagram account.
(Image Credit:@manilamatthias IG)"...the Keanu Reeves of the Philippines." - Everyone . 📸@byjeffandnina Grooming by @IannMonzon @envy.creatives . 🇵🇭🇺🇸 #manilamatthias #model #malemodel #fashionphotography #fashioneditorial #mensfashion #fit #abs #sexy #portraits #blackandwhite #asian #editorial #fitness #philippines #primastellamgt
#TheBride
The radiant and beautiful bride in Vow is commercial model Melissa Lauren "Miles" Atadero, a 25-year old Ateneo de Manila University graduate. And sorry guys, she's taken - four years with her boyfriend since college.
(Image Credit: @milesatadero IG)
#TheNerd
The cute nerd in the ad titled "Crush" is Enrico Cuenca, a talent of Jonas Gaffud's Mercator. Gaffud is famous for discovering, mentoring, and turning women into beauty queens like Janine Tugonon, Shamcey Supsup, Venus Raj, and Pia Wurtzbach.
(Image Credit: @enricorcuenca IG)
#TheCrush
The cute girl who's the focal point of the story "Crush" was portrayed by 18-year old Kapuso actress Ashley "Ash" Ortega. She has been seen in several GMA programs and teleseryes, either as a guest or as part of the regular cast. Her latest role was that of the antagonist Ariana Gutierrez in GMA Network's recently concluded afternoon drama tv series, Oh My Mama.
(Image Credit: @iamashortega IG)
There you are guys, these are the talents that touched our hearts via the Jollibee Valentine Series commercials.
Who among them do you like the most?