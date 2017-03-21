Angel Locsin will definitely NOT fly as 'Darna' due to her medical condition

In a recently released press statement, ABS-CBN announced that Angel Locsin will no longer play the iconic role ofin the movie about the superheroine.Angel's medical condition, specifically the recurring problem in her spine, led to the management'sdecision not to let Angel fly as(Image Credit: @AngelLocsin FB page)The final decision was mutually arrived at by ABS-CBN, Star Cinema, and Angel Locsin herself.The management recognized Angel's "" efforts that she has poured into the project, but they don't want to risk permanent damage to her spine.It could be recalled that Angel was first pulled out of the Darna movie back in October 2015. She developed a disc bulge while she was undergoing rigorous training regimens for her superheroine role. Angel reportedly trained for two years in preparation for the movie.(Image Credit: @therealangellocsin IG)Angel went under the knife twice to address her spinal cord injury. After those two operations, she bravely resumed training for therole again.Star Cinema's Malou Santos confirmed in the last quarter of 2016 that Angel will shoot scenes for Darna in 2017.Unfortunately, the dedicated actress experienced back pain twice, during her training. Her doctor had advised her not to have strenuous activities anymore. Otherwise, her spine just might get permanently damaged.In an interview with TV Patrol on March 20, Angel hopes her fans understand why she finally decided to let go of the role. She said, "Erik Matti, the director of, was disappointed but nevertheless agreed with the decision of Angel and the ABS-CBN management. He said the role "entails a lot of physical requirements from the actor". Though he thinks Angel would have been really good for the role, he doesn't want to risk her health.As expected, a lot of Angels (Angel's fans) were saddened by the news. But we are sure that more than anything, Angel's health and safety is their primary concern.Of course, this is not the end of the road for such a talented and established actress as Angel.The ABS-CBN management also announced in their PR that Angel will play a special role in", together with John Lloyd Cruz. She will also make a movie with James Reid and another one with Coco Martin. In the very near future, Angel will be seen on primetime again, since the PR also stated that she will have a teleserye.(Image Credit: @abscbnpr IG)Angel has even shared her upcoming projects with her 15.5 million plus followers on Facebook.(Image Credit: @AngelLocsin FB page)Now that Angel's out of the "" movie, who do you think would most likely replace her?Let the guessing game begin...