Directors commend AlDub for their good work ethic

just finished a scene with these two... @aldenrichards02 @mainedcm sobrang sarap pala bilang direktor when you are discovering things about your actors, when you push them so hard and they let you... when they trust you with their hearts. it is my ultimate reward. ðŸ˜Š thank you for today. *nood po kayo gabi-gabi! #destinedtobeyours

The phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, popularly known as AlDub, earned praises from two respected directors in the country.Director Irene Villamor, the director of AlDub's primetime teleserye Destined To Be Yours, praised Alden and Maine for allowing her to "" and for trusting her "".(Image Credit: @akosiayrin IG)It wasn't the first time for Direk Irene to work with Alden and Maine, considering she was the Associate Director of "", which is AlDub's first Lenten special for(Image Credit: @akosiayrin IG)But it's probably rare for her to encounter artists who exhibit such good work ethic as Alden and Maine. The pair must have impressed her so much that Direk Irene had to post how deeply she appreciated Alden and Maine's dedication to their craft.Posting the photo of Sinag and Benjie on IG, Direk Irene has this to say:Browsing through the comments, one would see that another popular director, Direk Joyce Bernal, agreed with Direk Irene's post. She wrote her comment with a tinge of humor but what she said in essence was something like "I told you so!"Direk Joyce, who directed Alden and Maine in, playfully commented: "(Image Credit: @akosiayrin IG)Before DTBY started, Direk Joyce had already expressed on IG her support of DTBY. Posting the official poster of DTBY, with the official hashtag for the debut to boot, she said:Direk Joyce and Direk Irene had lots of projects where they worked together, with the former as Director and the latter as either Associate or Assistant Director.So there, two notable directors are in awe of Alden and Maine when it comes to their work ethic. The AlDub fans have a reason to be happy, not only because the directors praised their idols, but also because it is obvious that success has not gone to their heads. It's nice to know that their feet are still firmly on the ground.