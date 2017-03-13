KC Concepcion moved everyone to tears with loving tribute to her childhood nanny

The actress chose Nanay Lina as one of her three #NeverFade Filipinas. KC said, "I really just want to give this time to honor and thank our nanny from when I was a child. I call her Nanay Lina. The reason I chose her is because she is really my guiding light, the woman who also stood in as my mother, when my mother was busy working. My mother entrusted me to her, growing up."
KC's mother, as everyone knows, is none other than Megastar Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan.
The hashtag #NeverFade was used by the campaign to honor Filipinas who exhibit resilience, tenacity, confidence,and perseverance, among other things.
KC's decision to honor her nanny, did not fail to move a lot of the attendees to tears. It was extraordinary for someone with KC's stature, to choose a former member of their household help as a #NeverFade Filipina.
In her tribute, KC said:
I don't see us really honoring our household help, the ones who have devoted their lives to us, the ones who have really committed their lives (to us)...She never married anymore, and considered all of us her children. A lot of us can relate to this situation. We all have our Nanay Linas in our lives. So I wanted really to put the spotlight on her."
At that point, KC faced her Nanay Lina, lovingly looked her in the eyes and said, "Nanay, thank you so much for all your love, for your devotion, your unconditional love and service to our family, Nanay."
Nanay Lina could only say a shy "Thank You," to KC's words of gratitude.
The 31-year old actress then kissed her Nanay Lina on the forehead.
The event host explained that Nanay Lina did not expect to be onstage and thought she was only asked to come to support KC that night.
KC was named as one of the Downy Never Fade ambassadors which also included Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, and Philippine Commission on Women's Executive Director Emmeline Versoza.
Prior to the Downy event which celebrated the International Women's Day on March 8, KC posted a baby picture of hers on Instagram. A much younger Nanay Lina was smiling at the camera, with the cute little KC on her lap.
The gist of the message that came with the photo was similar with what KC said during the event, but with more details.
Here's KC's complete message re Nanay Lina:
In the Philippines, our families hire household help and we consider them family. They usually stay with us for years, watching the children grow up as if they were their own. I chose our childhood nanny Nanay Lina as a #NeverFade Filipina, because of her heart of service- she cared for me as a baby, would watch over me as my mother worked, and would hide my secrets (and midnight snacks) as a child... lol. As I got older, she would look forward to watching my movies and tv series, and has a big smile every time she's near me... Upto this day her handwritten cards touch me so much, and so do the tears in her eyes whenever she sees me again after a long time ♥️ It's rare to have that kind of love. She devoted her life to our family and today I want to recognize her for #Downy as a way of saying THANK YOU for the unconditional love and heartfelt service she's given us all these years. 💜 Such a gem! || 😂⭐️⭐️⭐️ @piawurtzbach @iamsuperbianca
KC's message on IG as well as her tribute to Nanay Lina during the Downy event, moved a lot of people to tears. A lot of her followers on IG said that they loved KC even more, because she has proven time and again that she is kind and really beautiful inside and out.
Lest anyone forget, KC is proving to be much like her mother Sharon, who is also known for being very kind and loving towards her nanny of 40 years, who was then known as Yaya Loring. The famous nanny of Sharon even starred in two commercials with the Megastar and did bit roles in some of Sharon's films.
Sharon must be very proud with the way KC is showing her love to her Nanay Lina. And Nanay Lina must be very happy and proud too, seeing how fine a young woman KC turned out to be.
KC is currently a National Ambassador Against Hunger of the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP). To further support her advocacy of fighting hunger, she has put up her own e-commerce social enterprise site, www.kcscloset.com.