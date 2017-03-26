KC Concepcion will return to host Binibining Pilipinas 2017

Actress-TV host KC Concepcion recently revealed in an interview with ABS-CBN that she was handpicked to host the prestigious Binibining Pilipinas pageant again for this year.Last year, KC co-hosted the pageant with Xian Lim, and earned praises from netizens and viewers who described her hosting as either "" or "".(Image Credit: @itskcconcepcion IG)KC is not very visible on TV nor film these days but she is busy with her advocacy ofas a National Ambassador Against Hunger of the United Nation's World Food Programme.A week ago, she posted on Instagram a series of pictures of her in a "", while on a mission trip to Mindanao for(Image Credit: @itskcconcepcion IG)She is not totally out of the loop, however, when it comes to showbiz. Though she did not disclose future acting projects, she told ABS-CBN News, "".KC added that she's glad that she has more hosting stints lined up aside from Binibining Pilipinas 2017, since hosting is really her "".Meanwhile, the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 Grand Coronation Night will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on April 30. A total of 40 candidates will compete for coveted titles including