Kris Aquino will finally have a show on GMA? Gives hint on social media

I waited nearly a year, but FINALLY starting something NEW and celebrating with FAITH that my journey is taking me back to where I belong. â¤ (Taping starts Friday) #NaMissKoKayo #NaMissKoAngTrabahoKongMahal ~ Kris

The Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino, hinted on her Instagram account that she will finally have a show on a channel where she belongs, after waiting for nearly a year.Considered as one of the best talk show hosts in the country, Krissy's comeback on national television is much-awaited by many.(Image Credit: @krisaquino IG)On her Instagram and Facebook accounts, Kris posted a beautiful photo of hers with the following message:Some fans reacted that Kris might be going back to ABS-CBN. But others pointed out that GMA Network used the phrase "Where You Belong" in its station ID for some time. To refresh your memory, here's GMA's logo around 1998 to 2002:(Image Credit: wikipilipinas)It could be recalled that Kris left ABS-CBN, saying she is not wanted by the Kapamilya Network anymore. It was also via social media that her followers were made aware that she had a business meeting with APT Entertainment and TAPE big boss Tony Tuviera and his son, Director Mike Tuviera.After that meeting, there was confirmation from both sides that the former Talk Queen of ABS-CBN, is now one of the stars being managed by APT Entertainment.Although there were initial rumors that Kris would have a show that will be on the pre-programming slot of noontime show Eat Bulaga, that never materialized.While Kris did not have a TV show, she launched her digital initiative online. She featured a series of videos which gained traction on her Facebook page.The most famous of these videos was her 3-part interview series with Dubsmash Queen and Kalyeserye star, Maine Mendoza. Thevideos garnered a cumulative total of more than a million views on her FB page.Kris also went back to a niche she has become familiar with- FOOD. She also featured a video series of "" on her FB page and on YouTube.Many of her followers are excited that Kris will be back on television. A lot of them are expecting her to have a morning talk show, much like the format of her former show,, on ABS-CBN.