Maine Mendoza breaks security protocol, opens van for selfie with a fan, hugs old lady

Ako po ung girl dun! Ang bait nya po talaga. Naipit nga po ung daliri nya pero hinarangan ko po dahil hinihila sya ng fans! Sobrang humble

Hindi po ako solid fan ni ate @mainedcm pero dahil po sa ginawa nya na pinagbuksan nya po ako ng van. Sobrang saya ko po At idol na kita ate

Napakabait mo talaga, hindi kami nagkamali ng sinuportahan. Godbless you more @mainedcm 🙏🏻💛 @mcdo_ph Watch the video until the end🤗 #NationalBreakfastDay

Maine Mendoza broke the security protocol again and allowed a persistent fan to take a selfie inside her van.The incident happened on March 13, Monday, during McDonald's celebration of National Breakfast Day.(Image Credit: screengrab from @cmlsaez video)Maine, as one of the endorsers of McDonald's Philippines,distributed free sandwiches to McDonald patrons at the fastfood giant's branch at Don Antonio, Quezon City.The branch was packed with her fans, with lots of them coming from places far from QC, just so they can show their support for Maine.(Image Credit: @MAINEnatics_ OFC, @MAINEnatics_ QC)When Maine got out of McDonald's, she was met by a sizable crowd outside the store. Escorted by tall and burly security men, Maine was able to board her van amidst screaming fans who wanted to see her, take a video, or a snapshot of her.As her van was about to leave, a woman approached the van and tapped on its window.(Image Credit: @msteamcalamansi2, leona)But the alert security men stopped her and tried to take her away from the van.(Image Credit: @catcochesa Twitter)There was a moment when three of the security men cornered her at the back part of the van.(Image Credit: @catcochesa Twitter)But the woman resisted, shouted "!" and tapped on the van's window again. She looked desperate and unwilling to leave by the van. The crowd was asking the guards to allow the woman or other fans to get nearer Maine's van. One can hear the fans pleading for a glimpse of Maine. They were saying "," and "!"While the guards were trying to pacify the persistent fan, the door of Maine's van slid open. The fans suddenly became alive, shouting "Meng" and "Maine".The persistent fan was then allowed inside the van and have a precious selfie with Maine.(Image Credit: @catcochesa Twitter)The woman, who goes by the name of Jeselle Abejar on her FB account, posted her selfies with Maine on Twitter and Facebook. She said that Maine's finger was hurt because fans were trying to grab her hand. But Maine still tried to smile during the selfie, despite the pain.(Image Credit: @selleabbyyy Twitter)Jeselle goes by the handle of @selleabbyyy on Twitter and posted 4 selfies in all. With the photos, she tweeted, "Before posting the selfies, Jeselle also tweeted that Maine was very humble.The lucky fan also posted the selfies on her Facebook account and said that those who say Maine is a snob and ill-tempered are grossly mistaken. She said that although Maine was in pain because her fingers got a bit crushed by fans, she was NOT fussy or "."Jeselle also admitted that she is not a solid fan of Maine, but because of her kind act, Maine is now her idol. She also promised to watch Maine and Alden's prime time teleserye,, regularly because of her memorable selfie with Maine.Here's how Jeselle described on FB, her encounter with Maine:But it wasn't only Jeselle who got lucky that day.Towards the end of the video taken by Maine Lovers, an elderly fan who stood by the van's door, got a tight hug from Maine.How long that hug lasted, we could only speculate. But as to its effect on the fans watching the scene unfold before their eyes, and to the thousands more who watched the video clip, we bet there were lots of fans who were moved to tears.In fact, lots of fans admitted on social media that they couldn't help but cry when they saw the video. Maine's fans said they were so touched that she found time to accomodate her fans. Though breaking security protocol could endanger her, Maine chose to do so because she took pity on a fan who desperately wanted a selfie with her.Watch the video of the incident, as shared by Maine Lovers:(Video Credit: @maineloversph IG)It's not the first time that Maine has shown how well she treats her fans. There were many instances in the past when she showed just how much she values them.Through this newest act of treating her fans kindly, Maine gained more adherents and admirers. Her fans are all the more proud of what she had done, saying they made the right choice in making Maine their idol.