Maymay Entrata is PBB Lucky Season 7 Ultimate Big Winner

Marydale "Maymay" Entrata was voted by 42.71% percent of the viewers, to emerge as the Ultimate Big Winner of PBB Lucky Season 7.
She edged out her best friend inside the PBB house, Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin, who got 31.27% of the votes.
Maymay topped among the four remaining finalists of the season, which also included Cornillo "Yong" Mujahil (3rd place) and Edward Barber (4th place).
Before the Big Winner was announced, the Big Four finalists were given a last task, that is, to answer truthfully a question posed by one of their co-finalists.
It was Edward Barber who posed this question to Maymay: "Sa tingin mo, bakit ka kasama sa Big 4? What did you show and what did you do to get here?"
Maymay answered, "Para sa akin, nakasama ako sa Big 4 siguro dahil, pumasok ako hindi dahil makipaglaro lang. Kung di dahil ipakita sa buong mundo kung ano yung kakayahan na meron ako."
The 19 year-old Maymay hails from Cagayan de Oro. She comes from a broken family, struggling to make ends meet. Her father abandoned them when she was just a year old, and her mother is an OFW in Japan.
Despite the hardships she has experienced in her young life, Maymay is full of life and is very optimistic about her future.
Her positive outlook in life shows in her demeanor. She is popular among the PBB housemates because of her sense of humor. Her wackiness and her cheerful attitude are qualities that endeared her to the viewers of the reality show.
Maymay received Php 1 million pesos, a Camella house and lot, and an Asian tour package for two from Von Dutch as her prizes for being the PBB Lucky Season 7 Ultimate Big Winner.
