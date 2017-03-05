Maymay Entrata is PBB Lucky Season 7 Ultimate Big Winner

was voted by 42.71% percent of the viewers, to emerge as theShe edged out her best friend inside the PBB house, Kirsten Danielle "" Delavin, who got 31.27% of the votes.(Image Credit: ABS-CBN Entertainment)Maymay topped among the four remaining finalists of the season, which also included Cornillo "" Mujahil (3rd place) and Edward Barber (4th place).(Image Credit: @PBBabscbn Twitter)Before the Big Winner was announced, the Big Four finalists were given a last task, that is, to answer truthfully a question posed by one of their co-finalists.(Image Credit: @PBBabscbn Twitter)It was Edward Barber who posed this question to Maymay: "Maymay answered, "."The 19 year-old Maymay hails from Cagayan de Oro. She comes from a broken family, struggling to make ends meet. Her father abandoned them when she was just a year old, and her mother is an OFW in Japan.Despite the hardships she has experienced in her young life, Maymay is full of life and is very optimistic about her future.Her positive outlook in life shows in her demeanor. She is popular among the PBB housemates because of her sense of humor. Her wackiness and her cheerful attitude are qualities that endeared her to the viewers of the reality show.Maymay received Php 1 million pesos, a Camella house and lot, and an Asian tour package for two from Von Dutch as her prizes for being the PBB Lucky Season 7 Ultimate Big Winner.