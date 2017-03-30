Maymay Entrata to record debut album under Star Music

It appears that the Miss Wacky-Go-Lucky of Cagayan de Oro will make her debut album under Star Music soon. This was announced on Star Music's Twitter on March 29.
Posting a picture of Maymay with the top executives of Star Music, the tweet was simply captioned, "Maymay Debut Album under Star Music. #SOON"
Star Music head ,Roxy Liquigan, also recently posted on Instagram, a video clip and some photos of Maymay at their office.
Maymay can be seen seen chatting away with Star Music staff, when Roxy asks her, "Nasan ka ba ngayon, May? Saan ka?"
The PBB winner covers her mouth at first then says, "Sa record na Star."
Roxy laughingly corrects her and says, "Star Music."
Maymay then says, "Star Music po."
Roxy follows up with a question, "Ano'ng meron ka ngayon?"
"Mag ano po Sir, listening listening daw," she replies.
"Para saan?", asks Roxy.
"Sa... (Maymay then makes a wacky expression and laughs along with Roxy).
"So, aabangan nila?", Roxy prodded Maymay.
The cheerful teener cupped her face with her hands and said, "Opo abangan nila, hala Char!"
(Video Credit: @roxy.liquigan IG)
Roxy also posted a photo of Maymay where it seems like she was singing her heart out, using a water bottle as microphone.
(Image Credit: @roxy.liquigan IG)
Maymay's first successful single titled "Baliw", a song which Maymay herself composed and then sung with love team partner Edward Barber, was also released by Star Music.
Baliw was released in November of last year, months before Maymay was proclaimed as the PBB winner.
Since then the song has topped the list of OPM hits on ABS-CBN's FM radio network, MOR 101.9.