Maymay Entrata to record debut album under Star Music

Maymay:) A post shared by Roxy Liquigan (@roxy.liquigan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Fans of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) winner,, have a reason to rejoice.It appears that theof Cagayan de Oro will make her debut album under Star Music soon. This was announced on Star Music's Twitter on March 29.(Image Credit: @StarMusicPH Twitter)Posting a picture of Maymay with the top executives of Star Music, the tweet was simply captioned, "Star Music head ,Roxy Liquigan, also recently posted on Instagram, a video clip and some photos of Maymay at their office.Maymay can be seen seen chatting away with Star Music staff, when Roxy asks her, "The PBB winner covers her mouth at first then says, "Roxy laughingly corrects her and says, "."Maymay then says, "Roxy follows up with a question, "," she replies.", asks Roxy.(Maymay then makes a wacky expression and laughs along with Roxy).?", Roxy prodded Maymay.The cheerful teener cupped her face with her hands and said, "r!"(Video Credit: @roxy.liquigan IG)Roxy also posted a photo of Maymay where it seems like she was singing her heart out, using a water bottle as microphone.(Image Credit: @roxy.liquigan IG)Maymay's first successful single titled "", a song which Maymay herself composed and then sung with love team partner Edward Barber, was also released by Star Music.was released in November of last year, months before Maymay was proclaimed as the PBB winner.Since then the song has topped the list of OPM hits on ABS-CBN's FM radio network, MOR 101.9.