Nadine Lustre bags a Blimp, gets slimed as 2017 Nickelodeon KCA Favorite Pinoy Star

Thank you everyone for voting for me as your Favorite Pinoy Star at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. You're all amazing, I love you!

Nadine Lustre just won as Favorite Pinoy Star at the recently concluded Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (KCA) for 2017.She beat three other actresses who were nominated for the award, including Liza Soberano, Janella Salvador, and Janine Gutierrez.(Image Credit: screengrab from Nickelodeon video)Upon receiving an Orange Blimp, Nadine thanked all those who supported her nomination. The versatile actress-singer said:Her win was celebrated by JaDine fans worldwide. The JaDine fandom, one of the strongest fandoms in Philippine showbiz, gave Nadine their unwavering support since Nadine's nomination was made known. They voted unceasingly at Nickelodeon's site, making it possible for their idol to win as the KCA Favorite Pinoy Star for 2017.Last year, it was Nadine's reel to real boyfriend and love team partner, James Reid, who was nominated as Favorite Pinoy Personality. But it was Maine Mendoza who won the award and edged out other nominees which also included Kathryn Bernardo and Enrique Gil.(Image Credit: screengrab from Nickelodeon video)Prior to being proclaimed as the winner, Nadine accepted a challenge wherein she had to pick 6 red apples submerged in slime, using only her mouth.Nadine gamely accepted the challenge and completed the task in under a minute.Like any other Nickelodeon winner, Nadine got slimed when it was announced that she won as KCA Favorite Pinoy Star. And boy, did she enjoy it! She even wanted more slime and complained, "That's not everything!".(Image Credit: screengrab from Nickelodeon video)In the end, Nadine had her fill when she managed to scrape the last few ounces of green slime from the plastic box.(Image Credit: screengrab from Nickelodeon video)She enjoyed pouring on herself about a glassful more of slime and relished every last drop of it, laughing like a kid as the slime poured down from her head.Congrats, Nadine!Watch Nadine's winning moment:(Video Credit: Nickelodeon FB page)