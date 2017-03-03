Top 5 videos of Maine Mendoza that showcase her creativity

Less than two years ago, she rocked the showbiz world when she was catapulted to stardom via the now defunct, Kalyeserye.
Now, after two hit movies and an MMFF Best Supporting Actress award to boot, Maine is starring opposite her love team partner, Alden Richards in the primetime rom-com teleserye, Destined To Be Yours on GMA Network.
But before joining showbiz, Maine was already a social media star through her viral Dubsmash videos on Facebook. And prior to that, she has been making very creative, slick videos which show her lip-synching, acting crazy, and making wacky faces. Pretty much the same things that made her very appealing to all kinds of viewers.
So, here are the top 5 videos which we think showcase her creativity to the max:
Paper planes - M.I.A (ft. Maine Mendoza & Katrina Nicolas)
You're so sweet
Driving alone be like..
Wipe your eyes
Kris Aquino Dubsmash
The video titled Kris Aquino Dubsmash is representative of a series of Dubsmash video clips which went mega-viral on Facebook.
Aside from these videos, Maine also had videos using Snapchat which are real gems. But because of their ephemeral nature, a lot of such videos can no longer be retrieved properly.
Happy 22nd Birthday, Maine!
