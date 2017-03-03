Top 5 videos of Maine Mendoza that showcase her creativity

The video titled Kris Aquino Dubsmash is representative of a series of Dubsmash video clips which went mega-viral on Facebook.



Aside from these videos, Maine also had videos using Snapchat which are real gems. But because of their ephemeral nature, a lot of such videos can no longer be retrieved properly.



Happy 22nd Birthday, Maine!

Maine Mendoza turns 22 years old today (March 3). Her fans all over the world are sending her thousands of greetings by the hour and are wishing for more success in her career.Less than two years ago, she rocked the showbiz world when she was catapulted to stardom via the now defunct,(Image Credit: @juansarte)Now, after two hit movies and an MMFF Best Supporting Actress award to boot, Maine is starring opposite her love team partner, Alden Richards in the primetime rom-com teleserye,on GMA Network.But before joining showbiz, Maine was already a social media star through her viral Dubsmash videos on Facebook. And prior to that, she has been making very creative, slick videos which show her lip-synching, acting crazy, and making wacky faces. Pretty much the same things that made her very appealing to all kinds of viewers.So, here are the top 5 videos which we think showcase her creativity to the max:(Video Credit: Maine Mendoza YouTube channel)(Video Credit: Maine Mendoza YouTube channel)(Video Credit: Maine Mendoza YouTube channel)(Video Credit: Maine Mendoza YouTube channel)(Video Credit: Maine Mendoza YouTube channel)