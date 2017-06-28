Aga Muhlach to make a movie comeback with Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil

Image Credit: @starcinema IG

More than five years after he was last seen on the big screen,is set to make a movie comeback for Star Cinema.The multi-awarded actor will star alongside Dingdong Dantes, Enrique Gil, Ronaldo Valdez, and Cristine Reyes.Star Cinema announced on Tuesday, January 27, that the new movie will be titled "", and will be helmed by blockbuster director, Cathy Garcia-Molina.Slated to be released this year, Director Cathy described the move as basically a family comedy-drama. She said it will be like "", but with a "".Aga will play the role of Allan in the film. Not so much detail was revealed about his character, except that he will be the eldest brother in the family.Direk Cathy expressed her nervousness in directing Aga for the first time.The famed director told the press that she had always been an Assistant Director in Aga's past movies.Now that she will be directing the film, she is excited and scared at the same time. She said at the press conference, "( I am honored that he allowed me to direct him)".Meanwhile, despite his caliber and distinguished reputation as an actor, Aga feels a bit nervous too, about making a movie after quite some time.But he said he is happy and excited because he will be working with Director Cathy.With the country's premier actor in the lead and with a skillful director behind the camera, this is one movie worth waiting for.