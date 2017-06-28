More than five years after he was last seen on the big screen, Aga Muhlach is set to make a movie comeback for Star Cinema.
The multi-awarded actor will star alongside Dingdong Dantes, Enrique Gil, Ronaldo Valdez, and Cristine Reyes.
Image Credit: @starcinema IG
Star Cinema announced on Tuesday, January 27, that the new movie will be titled "Seven Sundays", and will be helmed by blockbuster director, Cathy Garcia-Molina.
Slated to be released this year, Director Cathy described the move as basically a family comedy-drama. She said it will be like "Four Sisters and a Wedding", but with a "different flavor".
Aga will play the role of Allan in the film. Not so much detail was revealed about his character, except that he will be the eldest brother in the family.
Image Credit: @starcinema IG
Direk Cathy expressed her nervousness in directing Aga for the first time.
The famed director told the press that she had always been an Assistant Director in Aga's past movies.
Now that she will be directing the film, she is excited and scared at the same time. She said at the press conference, "I will always feel like a newbie. I am honored na pumayag siyang i-direct ko sya.( I am honored that he allowed me to direct him)".
Meanwhile, despite his caliber and distinguished reputation as an actor, Aga feels a bit nervous too, about making a movie after quite some time.
But he said he is happy and excited because he will be working with Director Cathy.
With the country's premier actor in the lead and with a skillful director behind the camera, this is one movie worth waiting for.
Tags: Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, Enrique Gil, News, Seven Sundays
Seven Sundays ▸ Aga Muhlach to make a movie comeback with Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil | Aga Muhlach to make a movie comeback with Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil | Aga Muhlach's movie comeback with Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil
Aga Muhlach to make a movie comeback with Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Seven Sundays » Aga Muhlach to make a movie comeback with Dingdong Dantes and Enrique GilTags: Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, Enrique Gil, News, Seven Sundays