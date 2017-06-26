Vice Ganda made these boys show off acting skills while singing "Listen"

Image Credit: Gandang Gabi, Vice

This is a performance you would love to watch over and over and over again.In the Filipino comedy talk show Gandang Gabi, Vice (Good Evening, Vice), Vice Ganda asked the talented boys named Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion to belt out one of Beyoncé's famous songs, "Listen".The song is hard enough but Vice Ganda wanted them to create a twist by showing off their acting skills.Ganito. Kakanta kayo ng isang kantang mataas, "Listen." Kakanta kayo ng "Listen" pero para kayong nag-aaway. Para kayong nagtatarayan sa pamamagitan ng linya-linya.You wouldn't believe what happened next. These kids, oh my, nailed "Listen". Keifer, Mackie and Francis sang effortlessly, as if they were just playing.Watch their breathtaking "Listen" performance here: