Grandmother Tess says to Jake Zyrus: You're a woman!

Making a major move in his journey as a trans man, the artist who became famous worldwide as, recently changed the name of all his social media accounts to. He even deleted his older photos on Instagram.A lot of his fans supported his move, understanding his need to align his identity with his new self.But a number of people were also disappointed. One of them, is Jake's grandmother, Tess Relucio, who posted her opinion on Facebook, and who aired her views in a report by MJ Felipe on ABS-CBN'sTess said initially, ""(Who is Charice Pempengco? She's my grandchild. That Jake Zyrus, he is not my grandchild. I do not know him)Tess told MJ that she kept quiet when her granddaughter came out as a lesbian four years ago. But when Charice changed her name to Jake, she said that's an entirely different matter.Grandma Tess spoke clearly against Charice becoming Jake. She said:". (When your Dad died, you tried to change the name Pempengco, you did not win. I tolerated you before, Charice. But this time, even if I die, my child, I will not tolerate that you will be Jake Zyrus)She also said that Jake should repent if he wants to succeed, and insists that Jake is a woman." (If you want to rise, Charice, come here. Repent in the name of God. You should regret all the sins that you have done to me.It's exploding, my child. Before, I covered up for you, you're not a tomboy! I was the one who washed you during your first period, I was the one who bathed you. You are a woman!)Watch the video below for MJ Felipe's interview with Jake's grandmother:A clip of the interview posted on the page of Pambansang Kolokoy, included more bitter statements coming from Grandma Tess. Jake's grandma went on to say that she is wondering why NSO allowed the name change. Addressing Jake, she said he was born Charice Pempengco, and will carry that name to the grave, not Jake Zyrus.Jake's grandma still keeps the old dresses that her grandchild wore during his young years as Charice. The old lady still listens to old tapes of Jake's world-famous songs and covers, back when he was still a cute, bubbly girl.Despite her outburst, Grandma Tess says she still loves Charice: "". (Mother's bosom is still here. My arms are here to hug you.)"