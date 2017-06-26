It's a baby girl for Vic and Pauleen Sotto, and her pet name is 'Jessica'

Vic and Pauleen Sotto are expecting a baby girl soon. The happy news was disclosed in a video titled "Baby BosLeng Gender Reveal" which was posted on Eat Bulaga's Facebook page on June 25.
The video had since gone viral, gaining more than 600,000 views, less than 17 hours after posting and with more than 1,200 shares.
(Image Credit:@pauleenlunasotto IG)
In the gender reveal video, the Eat Bulaga hosts and staff were asked to pick a poster which either says "It's a Boy" or "It's a Girl". Those who rooted for a baby boy went under Team LeBron Sotto, while for a baby girl, it was Team Jessica Sotto.
Prior to that, several lollicakes were shown, with a video caption that said the answer to the gender question lies inside the cakes.
When Vic and Pauleen came in, they were given a lollicake each. Amidst the cheers of the opposing teams, the couple took a bite of their respective lollicake.
And the answer? Well, the lollicakes had pink icing inside. Team Jessica Sotto lost no time in chanting the name, "Jessica! Jessica!"
Wondering why the name "Jessica"?
Fans recalled that during an interview with the Kapuso news and public affairs host Jessica Soho, Vic said that if he and Pauleen are blessed with a daughter, they will name her Jessica.
We are sure Vic said that in jest, knowing that Jessica Sotto sounds so much like Jessica Soho.
Indeed, Pauleen Luna clarified in her recent Instagram comment that the name "Jessica" is just a pet name for their baby, in case it's a girl. She said, "Thanks everyone! We're not namin her Jessica. That's just our pet name if she's a girl and Lebron if it's a boy 😂"
(Image Credit:@pauleenlunasotto IG)
Vic announced Pauleen's pregnancy on May 6 at Eat Bulaga, in front of a live audience. The proud parents did not give details then, as to Pauleen's pregnancy.
Judging from the baby bump that Pauleen posted on her IG at that time, we're guessing she was about 3 to 4 months pregnant during their official announcement. (Image Credit: @pauleenlunasotto IG)
Baby "Jessica" is Vic Sotto's fifth child. He has two kids with Dina Bonnevie (Danica and Oyo Boy), a son with Coney Reyes (Vico), and a daughter (Paulina) with Angela Luz.
Vic and Pauleen were married on January 30, 2016 at St. James the Grace Parish in Alabang, Muntinlupa.
Click HERE to watch the "Baby Bosleng Gender Reveal" video.
It's a baby girl for Vic and Pauleen Sotto, and her pet name is 'Jessica'
Tags: Gender Reveal, News, Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto