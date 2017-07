Justin Bieber Purpose Tour concert in Philippines this 2017, ticket prices here

Image Credit: rollingstone.com

It's confirmed!will bring histo the Philippines.The pop superstar will hold the concert at 8 PM, onat the country's biggest venue, thein Bulacan.Even now, Filipinoare super excited about seeing their idol perform in the upcoming concert. The hashtagshot up to the top of Twitter's top trending list a few hours after the official announcement.Concert promoter Music Management International (MMI Live) posted the good news on their social media accounts on June 28.Here are thefor Bieber's Purpose Tour concert:VIP standing: P17,850Lower Box A Premium: P15,750Lower Box A Regular: P12,600Lower Box B Premium: P10,500Lower Box B Regular: P8,400Upper Box A: P5,250Upper Box B Premium: P4,200Upper Box B Regular: P3,150Upper Box B Sides: P1,575Tickets will go on sale onat smtickets.com This will be the second time that Bieber will be performing for his fans in the country. He had a successful concert in Manila way back May 2011, for hisJustin Bieber is known for his mega hits like