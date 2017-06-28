Justin Bieber Purpose Tour concert in Philippines this 2017, ticket prices here

It's confirmed! Justin Bieber will bring his Purpose Tour to the Philippines.

The pop superstar will hold the concert at 8 PM, on September 30 at the country's biggest venue, the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Justin Bieber performing on Purpose TourImage Credit: rollingstone.com

Even now, Filipino Beliebers are super excited about seeing their idol perform in the upcoming concert. The hashtag #PurposeTourMNL shot up to the top of Twitter's top trending list a few hours after the official announcement.


Concert promoter Music Management International (MMI Live) posted the good news on their social media accounts on June 28.

Here are the ticket prices for Bieber's Purpose Tour concert:

VIP standing: P17,850

Lower Box A Premium: P15,750

Lower Box A Regular: P12,600

Lower Box B Premium: P10,500

Lower Box B Regular: P8,400

Upper Box A: P5,250

Upper Box B Premium: P4,200

Upper Box B Regular: P3,150

Upper Box B Sides: P1,575

Tickets will go on sale on July 9 at smtickets.com.

This will be the second time that Bieber will be performing for his fans in the country. He had a successful concert in Manila way back May 2011, for his My World Tour.

Justin Bieber is known for his mega hits like Baby. Boyfriend, Never Say Never, Beauty and a Beat, Where Are You Now, What Do You Mean?, and Sorry.
