Justin Bieber Purpose Tour concert in Philippines this 2017, ticket prices here

The pop superstar will hold the concert at 8 PM, on September 30 at the country's biggest venue, the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
Image Credit: rollingstone.com
Even now, Filipino Beliebers are super excited about seeing their idol perform in the upcoming concert. The hashtag #PurposeTourMNL shot up to the top of Twitter's top trending list a few hours after the official announcement.
JUSTIN BIEBER | #PurposeTourMNL | 9.30.17 | PHILIPPINE ARENA | Tickets on sale 7.9.17 https://t.co/HCHUiNjNaW pic.twitter.com/3w6eYjuBNi— MMI LIVE (@mmilive) June 28, 2017
Concert promoter Music Management International (MMI Live) posted the good news on their social media accounts on June 28.
Here are the ticket prices for Bieber's Purpose Tour concert:
VIP standing: P17,850
Lower Box A Premium: P15,750
Lower Box A Regular: P12,600
Lower Box B Premium: P10,500
Lower Box B Regular: P8,400
Upper Box A: P5,250
Upper Box B Premium: P4,200
Upper Box B Regular: P3,150
Upper Box B Sides: P1,575
Tickets will go on sale on July 9 at smtickets.com.
This will be the second time that Bieber will be performing for his fans in the country. He had a successful concert in Manila way back May 2011, for his My World Tour.
Justin Bieber is known for his mega hits like Baby. Boyfriend, Never Say Never, Beauty and a Beat, Where Are You Now, What Do You Mean?, and Sorry.