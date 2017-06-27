Luis Manzano brings Jessy Mendiola to tears with surprise anniversary gift

Aside from a staycation at Solaire, Luis gave Jessy a gift which brought her to tears. The Kapamilya host was laughing as his girlfriend cried when he surprised her with an adorable and ultra cute teacup poodle.
The actor-host posted his sweetheart's reaction on Instagram, yesterday, June 26, and wrote this message: "So someone cried when she saw my anniversary surprise! ❤️ from Teddy, his name is now Chewy!!"
In the video, Jessy couldn't say a thing except, "Ang daya mo! (You tricked me!)"
Then Luis asked, "Bakit ka umiiyak? (Why are you crying?)".
His girlfriend could only manage to answer, "Eh kasi..." (because). Then Jessy continued crying. Recovering a bit later, she said "Hello" to her new pet.
What a sweet gesture, Luis! Happy Anniversary to both of you!