Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why

According to the men's monthly magazine, Nadine garnered a total of 491,039 votes, most of them coming from JaDine fans. She edged out runner-up Kim Domingo by 40,847 votes.
Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG
On her Twitter account, Nadine acknowledged the win and said that she "didn't really expect this to happen". She thanked FHM and everyone who voted for her.
Really didn't expect this to happen.— Nadine Lustre (@hellobangsie) June 29, 2017
Maraming salamat everyone for voting!
Thank you @FHMPhil. Its an honor ♡ pic.twitter.com/JNluiBKZE5
Ranked number 3 in 2016, it was only a matter of time before Nadine finally clinched the top spot in FHM's annual 100 Sexiest Women poll.
.@hellobangsie reigns supreme as this year's Sexiest Woman in the Land. #FHMSexiest100 Read more about her win here: https://t.co/ImxQjNWZBf pic.twitter.com/CtYOlDV8TN— FHM Philippines (@FHMPhil) June 29, 2017
Aside from a loyal fanbase, Nadine has blossomed into one sexy lady. FHM stated it became apparent Nadine would get the top spot in the poll, when she posted a series of sexy summer photos on her social media accounts.
Just to refresh your memory, take a look at the defining photos that pushed Nadine up on the sexy chart:
Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG
Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG
Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG
Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG
Last year's winner, Jessy Mendiola, slipped to number 3 on the top 10 list of sexiest women in the country..
The biggest mover is Liza Soberano, who landed on 8th place, a gigantic leap from being ranked 30th last year.
Actress and social media star Maine Mendoza was also catapulted to the elite list, securing the number 9 spot, up from rank 21 last year.
Ellen Adarna moved up from 11 last year to number 5 this year while Rhian Ramos' ranking also crept up from number 5 in 2016 to number 3 this year.
Here's the complete list of FHM's Top 10 Sexiest Women in the Philippines for 2017:
1. Nadine Lustre - 491,039 votes (9.85%)
2016 Rank: 3
2. Kim Domingo - 450,192 votes (9.03%)
2016 Rank: 9
3. Rhian Ramos - 359,405 (7.21%)
2016 Rank: 5
4. Jessy Mendiola - 350,182 (7.03%)
2016 Rank: 1
5. Ellen Adarna - 320,391 (6.43%)
2016 Rank: 11
6. Jennylyn Mercado - 318,273 (6.39%)
2016 Rank: 2
7. Angel Locsin - 248,192 (4.98%)
2016 Rank: 4
8. Liza Soberano -201,925 (4.05%)
2016 Rank: 30
9. Maine Mendoza -200,182 (4.02%)
2016 Rank: 21
10. Solenn Heussaff - 180,294 (3.62%)
2016 Rank: 8
Congratulations Nadine and to all the other ladies who made it to the Top 10!