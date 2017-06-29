Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why

Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG

Really didn't expect this to happen.

Maraming salamat everyone for voting!

Thank you @FHMPhil. Its an honor ♡ pic.twitter.com/JNluiBKZE5 — Nadine Lustre (@hellobangsie) June 29, 2017

.@hellobangsie reigns supreme as this year's Sexiest Woman in the Land. #FHMSexiest100 Read more about her win here: https://t.co/ImxQjNWZBf pic.twitter.com/CtYOlDV8TN — FHM Philippines (@FHMPhil) June 29, 2017

Actresswas hailed as thein a poll conducted byAccording to the men's monthly magazine, Nadine garnered a total of 491,039 votes, most of them coming from JaDine fans. She edged out runner-upby 40,847 votes.On her Twitter account, Nadine acknowledged the win and said that she "". She thanked FHM and everyone who voted for her.Ranked number 3 in 2016, it was only a matter of time before Nadine finally clinched the top spot in FHM's annualpoll.Aside from a loyal fanbase, Nadine has blossomed into one sexy lady. FHM stated it became apparent Nadine would get the top spot in the poll, when she posted a series of sexy summer photos on her social media accounts.Just to refresh your memory, take a look at the defining photos that pushed Nadine up on the sexy chart:Last year's winner,, slipped to number 3 on the top 10 list of sexiest women in the country..The biggest mover is, who landed on 8th place, a gigantic leap from being ranked 30th last year.Actress and social media starwas also catapulted to the elite list, securing the number 9 spot, up from rank 21 last year.moved up from 11 last year to number 5 this year while' ranking also crept up from number 5 in 2016 to number 3 this year.Here's the complete list of FHM'sfor 2017:1.- 491,039 votes (9.85%)2016 Rank: 32.- 450,192 votes (9.03%)2016 Rank: 93.- 359,405 (7.21%)2016 Rank: 54.- 350,182 (7.03%)2016 Rank: 15.- 320,391 (6.43%)2016 Rank: 116.- 318,273 (6.39%)2016 Rank: 27.- 248,192 (4.98%)2016 Rank: 48.-201,925 (4.05%)2016 Rank: 309.-200,182 (4.02%)2016 Rank: 2110.- 180,294 (3.62%)2016 Rank: 8Congratulations Nadine and to all the other ladies who made it to the Top 10!