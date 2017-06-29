Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why

Actress Nadine Lustre was hailed as the Philippines Sexiest Woman 2017 in a poll conducted by FHM Philippines.

According to the men's monthly magazine, Nadine garnered a total of 491,039 votes, most of them coming from JaDine fans. She edged out runner-up Kim Domingo by 40,847 votes.

Nadine Lustre tight shot Philippines Sexiest 2017Image Credit: @nadzlustre IG

READ Nadine Lustre bags a Blimp, gets slimed as 2017 Nickelodeon KCA Favorite Pinoy Star

On her Twitter account, Nadine acknowledged the win and said that she "didn't really expect this to happen". She thanked FHM and everyone who voted for her.


Ranked number 3 in 2016, it was only a matter of time before Nadine finally clinched the top spot in FHM's annual 100 Sexiest Women poll.

READ Nadine Lustre tops FHM 100 Sexiest 2016 poll, James Reid's epic reaction


Aside from a loyal fanbase, Nadine has blossomed into one sexy lady. FHM stated it became apparent Nadine would get the top spot in the poll, when she posted a series of sexy summer photos on her social media accounts.

Just to refresh your memory, take a look at the defining photos that pushed Nadine up on the sexy chart:

Nadine Lustre in sexy bikiniImage Credit: @nadzlustre IG

Nadine Lustre in bikini at the shoreImage Credit: @nadzlustre IG

Nadine Lustre in Bikini with Friend staring at the seaImage Credit: @nadzlustre IG

Nadine Lustre in sexy pose with smartphoneImage Credit: @nadzlustre IG

Last year's winner, Jessy Mendiola, slipped to number 3 on the top 10 list of sexiest women in the country..

The biggest mover is Liza Soberano, who landed on 8th place, a gigantic leap from being ranked 30th last year.

Actress and social media star Maine Mendoza was also catapulted to the elite list, securing the number 9 spot, up from rank 21 last year.

Ellen Adarna moved up from 11 last year to number 5 this year while Rhian Ramos' ranking also crept up from number 5 in 2016 to number 3 this year.

Here's the complete list of FHM's Top 10 Sexiest Women in the Philippines for 2017:

1. Nadine Lustre - 491,039 votes (9.85%)
2016 Rank: 3

2. Kim Domingo - 450,192 votes (9.03%)
2016 Rank: 9

3. Rhian Ramos - 359,405 (7.21%)
2016 Rank: 5

4. Jessy Mendiola - 350,182 (7.03%)
2016 Rank: 1

5. Ellen Adarna - 320,391 (6.43%)
2016 Rank: 11

6. Jennylyn Mercado - 318,273 (6.39%)
2016 Rank: 2

7. Angel Locsin - 248,192 (4.98%)
2016 Rank: 4

8. Liza Soberano -201,925 (4.05%)
2016 Rank: 30

9. Maine Mendoza -200,182 (4.02%)
2016 Rank: 21

10. Solenn Heussaff - 180,294 (3.62%)
2016 Rank: 8

Congratulations Nadine and to all the other ladies who made it to the Top 10!
Got a comment? Drop us a message on Facebook: @Startattle
Home » Philippines' Sexiest Woman 2017 » Nadine Lustre is FHM's Sexiest Woman 2017, pictures show why
Tags: 