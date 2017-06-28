Pia Wurtzbach delighted in meeting author Lang Leav

Image Credit: @langleav Twitter

Image Credit: @nbsalert IG

Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach, turned into fangirl mode when she met bestselling author Lang Leav a couple of days ago.The beauty queen,model, actress and tv host was beaming happily beside the celebrated writer, in a picture she shared with her followers on Instagram.She said that she had always been a big fan of Lang and tried to "" she could when she was in New York.Pia also had a chance to talk briefly on the phone with Lang Leav's husband, Michael Faudet, who is also a popular writer.The 26-year old said that Lang's books kept her company during her time at the Big Apple.It could be recalled that during her reign as Miss Universe, Pia stayed in New York most of the time. She also had a short-lived romance with Dr. Mikhail Varshavski or Dr. Mike while she was there.Lang was in the Philippines to promote her first novel,. She had a book signing at SM Cebu on June 24 and at Glorietta 1 in Manila, last June 25.Famous for her books like, and, Lang is a big star among bookworms and celebrities in the Philippines. She consistently draws big crowds for her book signings and people scream her name in adulation.She had also written a poem about one of the country's hottest love teams, AlDub, and gave it as a Valentine's gift to Maine Mendoza (aka Yaya Dub) last year. Maine is a Lang Leav fanatic who has constantly praised the works of the bestselling author.