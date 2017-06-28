Pia Wurtzbach delighted in meeting author Lang Leav

The beauty queen,model, actress and tv host was beaming happily beside the celebrated writer, in a picture she shared with her followers on Instagram.
Fangirling!! You guys have no idea how happy I was to finally meet @langleav last night. I'm a big fan of her work. Her books kept me company during my time in NYC. I remember always trying to pre-order everything I could. I'm also a huge fan of @michaelfaudet & I was privileged enough to speak to him briefly on the phone to say hi (and fangirl some more 😂). I'm just so happy! Thank you, Lang for being so nice and sharing some advice & words of wisdom 🙏 I wish you more success and I hope you touch the lives of many other readers like me. Maraming salamat! 😊😊😊 Also a big thank you to National Bookstore, Metro Magazine, the ABSCBN publishing team & Mama J for making this happen for me. ❤️
She said that she had always been a big fan of Lang and tried to "pre-order everything" she could when she was in New York.
Pia also had a chance to talk briefly on the phone with Lang Leav's husband, Michael Faudet, who is also a popular writer.
The 26-year old said that Lang's books kept her company during her time at the Big Apple.
Image Credit: @langleav Twitter
It could be recalled that during her reign as Miss Universe, Pia stayed in New York most of the time. She also had a short-lived romance with Dr. Mikhail Varshavski or Dr. Mike while she was there.
Lang was in the Philippines to promote her first novel, Sad Girls. She had a book signing at SM Cebu on June 24 and at Glorietta 1 in Manila, last June 25.
Image Credit: @nbsalert IG
Famous for her books like Love & Misadventure, Memories, Lullabies, and The Universe of Us, Lang is a big star among bookworms and celebrities in the Philippines. She consistently draws big crowds for her book signings and people scream her name in adulation.
She had also written a poem about one of the country's hottest love teams, AlDub, and gave it as a Valentine's gift to Maine Mendoza (aka Yaya Dub) last year. Maine is a Lang Leav fanatic who has constantly praised the works of the bestselling author.